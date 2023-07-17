Park County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield refiled charges against a Powell woman alleged to have abused a vulnerable adult. The charges were refiled June 26 despite the case being dismissed June 23.
Victoria Lynn Hertz, 42, was summoned back to Park County Circuit Court July 7 where she pleaded not guilty for a second time to exploitation of a vulnerable adult, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Hertz was initially charged June 12 with exploiting a vulnerable adult after she allegedly took $12,000 in loans and “groomed” the victim while she was at Absaroka Senior Living Facility, the affidavit said.
Hertz also allegedly convinced the victim to move out of Absaroka and live with her in Powell, the affidavit said.
Hatfield’s action to refile the charge comes after Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah initially dismissed the case during a June 23 preliminary hearing because he found the 88-year-old woman was not a vulnerable adult but competent to make her own decisions.
However, during the June 23 preliminary hearing, Cody Police Detective Rick Tillery testified the victim was a vulnerable adult.
“She’s legally competent but does have physical limitations,” Tillery said. “She cannot live alone.”
Tillery said the woman’s son reported Hertz to the police after she had moved his mother out of Absaroka Senior Living to her home in Powell.
“The son was concerned about a CNA at Absaroka Senior Living,” Tillery said. “There had been a great deal of one-on-one time spent with his mother during work hours that became very unhealthy” and involved a “lot of influence being transferred through that relationship.”
The son had obtained financial records of the woman as her power of attorney, and found three checks written to Hertz for a total of $12,000, Tillery said.
During an interview with Hertz and the woman, both said the money had been used to pay Hertz’s bills, Tillery said.
The son expressed concern that making loans or large purchases would be a detriment to the Miller Trust set up for his mother, which would allow Medicaid to kick in to pay her bills at Absaroka when her resources ran out, Tillery said.
“The son was worried and upset that amount of money would null and void the Miller Trust,” said Tillery, explaining that without the Miller Trust, the woman would not be able to take care of herself or pay for assisted living.
Hertz was eventually let go from Absaroka Senior Living, Tillery said.
Counsel for Hertz, Sarah Miles, said the victim was able to make her own decisions about where she wanted to live and how she wanted to spend her money.
“She didn’t say she was pressured to make these decisions,” Miles said.
Tillery said she was a vulnerable adult based on her age, physical abilities, the use of a walker and the need for her to be in assisted living.
“None of that relates to her mental capacity ... or her finances,” Miles said.
Hatfield said Hertz’s actions were “not something anyone would reasonably expect a caregiver to do,” adding Hertz’s actions put the woman “in significant jeopardy” of not having the financial resources to take care of herself.
But Darrah said there was no allegation that Hertz forced the woman to provide the loans. Miles agreed with him.
“Testimony did not give evidence of any alleged control over [the victim’s] money,” she said. “They developed a personal relationship, which is certainly not a crime nor exploitation of a vulnerable adult ... [The woman] is capable of making decisions on her own behalf.”
Though Darrah said he had “issues that a caregiver has been able to do this ... it appears [the woman] did this voluntarily.”
Hatfield said state statute defines a vulnerable adult as unable to manage or take care of herself, money, assets, property, etc. due to advanced age and/or physical or mental disability.
“Where’s the evidence showing her physical disabilities has caused her to be unable to manage her affairs?” Darrah said.
Miles said the woman’s physical disability “doesn’t tie in in any way with her ability to take care of herself or her property.”
“[The victim] is in fact able to take care of her money,” Miles added.
