A Cody man is alleged to have caused the Bureau of Land Management Cody Office to go into lockdown on Jan. 24, sending the “shaken” staff home early.
James. C Callison, 28, was issued a summons March 23 to appear before Park County Circuit Court and answer to charges alleging he breached the peace on Jan. 24.
If convicted, he could face up to six months in jail and a $750 maximum fine.
The Cody Police Department was initially dispatched to the BLM Office on Blackburn Avenue around 2 p.m. on Jan. 24 after a BLM Ranger Robert Lind asked for police assistance with a male who was refusing to leave and causing a disturbance, the affidavit said.
Lind said Callison had come into the office to file a complaint against him, proceeding to “bang” on the front lobby window, the affidavit said.
“Based on [Lind’s] past history with Callison, he was scared for the safety of the staff,” the affidavit said.
Cody Police Officers Blake Stinson and Jeremy Traverse responded to the scene and made contact with Callison in the lobby, telling him he needed to leave.
“While leaving, Callison claimed his civil rights were being violated,” the affidavit said.
Callison then drove to the Park County Law Enforcement Center to file a complaint against CPD.
“Callison inquired if it was illegal to enter a public lobby and photograph and video the inside, if he wasn’t causing a disturbance or interfering with the duties of the staff,” Sgt. Juston Wead wrote in the affidavit. “I said based on what he was describing, I didn’t believe it to be a violation of the law.”
Callison told police he was working on a story, and said he entered the office to file a complaint against Lind who he said had been “harassing” him for the past eight years.
Callison also said he simply went into the lobby to get photos and videos “when everyone scrambled to the back of the office,” the affidavit said.
Lind told police that earlier in the day Callison had taken pictures of his personal vehicle and drove by yelling “derogatory words” at him, the affidavit said.
Wead did not issue a trespass order, which would have prevented Callison from entering the BLM office, the affidavit said.
So, Callison left the LEC and returned to the BLM Office for a second time that day, even though the building had been put on lockdown and had closed early for the day because “the staff were shaken over the situation,” the affidavit said.
At the time of Callison’s return, Wead was on the phone with Lind, when he heard Callison banging on the door, demanding they open the office, the affidavit said.
“Callison was very loud and seemed very agitated,” the affidavit said.
In a three-way call with Wead and Callison, a BLM office supervisor told Callison “to leave the premise and schedule a time to meet with him to discuss his complaints,” the affidavit said.
Callison refused and said he had a right to go inside a public building.
Wead responded to the BLM Office, meeting up with Traverse and Lt. Jason Stafford who were already there.
“Both reported that Callison was banging on the door and screaming so loud, it could be heard several blocks away,” the affidavit said.
Wead told Callison to leave because he was causing a disturbance and the office was closed for the day. Callison eventually left, the affidavit said.
Based on BLM staff statements to the police, “it was apparent that Callison’s actions caused a disruption to the daily operations of the field office,” the affidavit said. “Callison’s actions caused most of them to have a level of fear of what Callison may do.”
Callison is scheduled for arraignment April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.