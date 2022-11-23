Privately owned electric vehicle charging units could be making their way to Rumsey Avenue next year, if the Cody City Council approves Scott Richard’s request to install one or two charging stations on the right-of-way in front of The Thistle.
Richard is the property owner at that location.
City Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said the charging units would be available to guests staying at rental units being developed in that area or for customers of The Thistle.
Though Richard would bear all the cost of purchasing and installing the charging stations, Bowman said Richard and the city would have to sign off on a license agreement, since the units would be placed within city right of way.
“A license agreement is basically a revocable license to allow for those private improvements,” Bowman said. “That was the framework I personally discussed with Richard, and we generally did not see conflicts of private electric vehicle chargers in our right of way for him to make available to his guests or customers.”
However, the city’s policies on parking in the downtown area don’t allow for reserved parking spaces for any private business or property owner, Bowman added.
“We’re generally supportive of putting some private electric vehicle chargers there, but it won’t be allowed to be assigned for customers only or visitors to rental units,” he said.
Bowman and Richard presented the request to the city council at its Nov. 8 work session.
“We took that to the city council to see if they would support us drafting a license agreement and allow the placement of those charging units in our right of way,” Bowman said.
According to Bowman, the council wanted to do research about whether other communities throughout the state were allowing the placement of charging units in city rights of way.
The council also raised concern whether Richard would be charging for the use of the stations.
“We have had discussions with the city council in the past about a private company that approached the city to install electric vehicle charging units in either the street right of way or in public parking lots,” Bowman said. “[But] the city council was not supportive of that model where a private entity was using public parking or public street parking for a profit.”
Richard would not be charging for the use of the stations, Bowman said.
“The units he had selected were a punch code unit where if you had a guest that was staying at one of his rental units ... he would give them a code so that if they got a parking spot in front of those chargers, they would punch in a code and use it,” Bowman said.
Though the council did not approve or deny Richard’s request, Bowman said the council is going to work on developing a set of standards and policies on the issue.
“This is the first case where we had a private property owner approach us to place a charging station in the city right of way,” Bowman said. “Since this is the first case, I think that was a fair and reasonable response from the council to say we should develop some guidelines so if others approach us, we’re applying the same guidelines and policies to everybody equally.”
If, in the future, a license agreement is signed, the city would have authority to remove the charging stations.
“If we provide notice ... they have to remove those private improvements from the right of way,” Bowman said.
In the future, the city may see more property owners making this type of request, he added.
“Richard certainly believes that more and more of his customers in the future will have electric vehicles, so he sees this as an opportunity to serve the needs of his customers moving forward,” Bowman said. “That’s a valid point as electric vehicle use and ownership expands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.