Due to the impacts of the flood events of this past week, the Shoshone National Forest has closed both the Clarks Fork Canyon Road, Forest Service Road 119, and the Morrison Jeep Trail, Forest Service Road 120.
A special order closing the roads for public safety and to protect natural resources has been signed. This closure prohibits any motor vehicle from being on either road.
The extraordinary amount of water in the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River and force with which it came through the canyon removed portions of the Morrison Jeep Trail and Forest Road 119,” said Wapiti, Clarks Fork and Greybull District Ranger Casey McQuiston. “This isn’t a simple washout that is easily repaired. This will take a significant amount of work and in some areas reconstruction of the road.”
Violations of the prohibitions of this closure order could lead to fines or imprisonment. To view the closure order, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/shoshone/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5175892&width=full.
Keep up to date on all flooding related issues by visiting the Shoshone National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/shoshone/alerts-notices/?aid=73670) and Facebook page (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).
For information specific to this closure order, contact the Wapiti, Clarks Fork and Greybull Ranger districts office at (307) 527-6921.
