As plastic bodies littered the ground in front of Northwest College’s Oliver building on the afternoon of June 14, a series of shots rang out, followed by a voice yelling “Active shooter! Active shooter!”
Sirens let out their high-pitched screams as Powell Police, the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Cody Police responded.
The wail of ambulance sirens followed as EMS crews from Powell Valley Healthcare and Cody Regional Health arrived on scene to help the “victims.”
A Guardian flight and two black hawks from the Wyoming National Guard pitched in to transport victims. Several teams of National Guard members were further tasked with picking up the “dead” bodies.
It was all part of a full-scale mass casualty training event involving multiple agencies — roughly 300 people in all — including The Park County Sheriff’s Department, the Big Horn Basin Healthcare Coalition and the Wyoming National Guard.
The agencies descended on Northwest College campus in Powell June 14 to receive training in an active school shooter situation.
“If you’re watching the news, you understand that these events are becoming more common, and you want to be ready for them,” Elise Lowe, a physician with Big Horn Basin Healthcare Coalition and co-director of the event, said during a press conference ahead of the training.
“When you look at the data of events like this, the critical point is when law enforcement needs EMS,” Lowe continued. “We know our EMS are prepared and trained. We know our law enforcement train all the time.”
But the question of when the EMS and paramedics go in to get the injured out can be a tricky one, Lowe explained.
“We’ve talked about the transition from stop the killing to stop the dying,” Lowe said. “That’s where people live or die is whether we can make that transition.”
The training event provided an opportunity to practice that transition, she said.
Co-director of the event Jeff Martin — the Homeland Security Director for Park County — agreed.
He said the main focus of the exercise was to get law enforcement and EMS personnel from all the local hospitals together to “see what that integration looks like.”
“When law enforcement is done with our suspect, how do we get EMS safely inside to start pulling victims out,” Martin said. “So what we’re doing here is running through multiple different scenarios where EMS and law enforcement are combining teams into a rescue task force, and they’re going in in a safe manner trying to get as many patients out as fast as they can.”
He added that this type of training was “critical” for Park County.
“The moment an active shooter occurs, even the biggest departments and the biggest counties are almost practically overwhelmed,” Martin said. “For a county like Park County, we don’t get an opportunity to train like this with all of our responders, all of our hospitals coordinating that response together, so this is critical bringing everybody together.”
Cody Regional Health also participated in the training.
“The exercise aimed not only to evaluate the hospital’s emergency preparedness, incident response and communication systems, but also to identify areas for improvement and enhance preparedness for real disasters,” a CRH press release said.
After leaving the mass shooting area in Powell, two black hawk helicopters landed near CRH parking areas, “allowing the hospital to assess its ability to manage a large-scale emergency response,” the release said.
“The drill was incredibly realistic and well attended,” Kirk Bollinger, emergency medicine specialist at CRH said in the release. “It showcased the exceptional response from our healthcare professionals and first responders.
“It demonstrates that Park County has excellent resources and a strong commitment to preparing for disaster solutions,” Bollinger continued.
There was hazmat emergency training exercise added to the schedule, and the training coincided with the Wyoming Nation Guard’s statewide vigilant guard exercise,” Lowe said.
The incorporation of the National Guard into the exercise helped provide the “outside assistance” and resources that the county may not have in an active shooter situation, Martin said.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Lowe said. “The vigilant guard moves around the country and goes to different states for these exercises.”
After completion of the exercise, feedback and data will be collected.
“We’ll sit down with all the agencies. We’ll address their concerns, and if it looks like we need to do some follow up training or some tabletop training or even just come in and have a discussion, we’re going to do that,” Martin said. “Whatever it takes to get to the end game, which is everybody on the same page talking and communicating, we’ll do whatever it takes.”
Lowe thanked the community for their support in offering Northwest College to be used for the exercise and to employers for giving employees time off to play the victims.
Gov. Mark Gordon also visited, playing a supportive role by watching the training.
Martin said he hopes the event shows the community that “we’re here.”
“We’re thinking about how we can be safer as a community every single day,” Martin said. “We’re always preparing and always trying to find out where we can be better.”
