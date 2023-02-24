Two Powell residents were killed in a fatal crash on US Highway 14A near the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center on the afternoon of Feb. 24, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Donna Schuette

My heart breaks for this. I passed by the site well after the incident. It is exactly where my sister and bro-in-law were killed 15 yrs ago.

Condolences and prayers for peace to the family and friends.

