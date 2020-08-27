For the second consecutive year, the Park County Animal Shelter is closing its doors for at least two weeks to fight an outbreak of Feline Panleukopenia.
As of Thursday morning the disease had killed four kittens.
“My understanding is we had a pretty bad outbreak a year ago,” said new shelter executive director Megan McLean. “This time, fingers crossed, we have been able to identify the litter.”
The closure will give staff time to clean and disinfect all spaces that could be infected.
During this time, no cats will be allowed to enter or leave the shelter. Staff will continue approving adoption applications but no cats will be allowed to go to their new homes until the virus has cleared and the incubation period has passed.
Feline Panleukopenia is a highly contagious viral disease caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens are the most severely affected as their immune systems have not fully matured.
“We identified the source of the virus fairly quickly which has helped us contain exposure,” McLean said. “We tested two cats today who were negative even after being in the same room as the source litter, which gives us hope in terms of the virus spreading across the shelter. But we aren’t taking any chances – this temporary closure will allow us to more closely monitor all the cats’ behavior and properly disinfect the shelter without exposing them to new pathogens.”
Shelter staff suspect a litter of stray kittens brought the virus into the shelter on August 18. Although the kittens were vaccinated within 48 hours of intake, three of them have since died and one of them tested positive for the virus, leading staff to believe they were exposed before coming into the shelter.
McLean said during last year’s outbreak staff had sent a dead kitten to the Wyoming state lab, which informed the former staff member that there hadn;t been an outbreak of the disease in around 20 years in the region.
“I don’t know if its a resurgence or what, but there’s definitely a stray cat problem here,” she said. “It’s always a contributor to illness to have unspayed and unneutered cats running around.”
Due to the amount of resources being used to address the outbreak, PCAS is asking the community for help with donations. The most immediate needs are nitrile (non-latex) gloves, wet cat food, paper towels, extra-strong garbage bags, disposable litter boxes and monetary donations to help with the cost of vaccines and diagnostic tests. All of these supplies are also on the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist.
While PCAS’ doors will remain closed for at least 14 days, the shelter is still allowing dog intakes and adoptions. To surrender or drop off a stray dog, you can call the shelter at (307) 587-5110 to set up an appointment. Those wishing to adopt a dog are asked to submit an application at parkcountanimailshelter.org. Once the application has been approved, the shelter will be in touch to arrange a meet-and-greet outside of the shelter.
