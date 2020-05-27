The Cody Nite Rodeo is still tentatively scheduled to start June 15 but Gov. Mark Gordon's recent announcement puts the chances of that occurring into question.
Marc Thompson, president of the Cody Stampede Board, said a variance request has been submitted to State Health Officer for CNR, that was already approved at a county level. He said a variance has also been submitted for the Stampede parade, but is unsure if that request has been approved yet by Dr. Aaron Billin, public health officer for Park County.
The Stampede Board will make an announcement soon about the official plan for Nite Rodeo.
Maury Tate, Mo Betta Rodeo owner and operator, the stock contractor for Cody Nite Rodeo, said he is unsure about when the nightly rodeo will begin, but he said they will still push for it to happen.
"We're planning on doing a Nite Rodeo, whether its on the (June) 15, (July) 1, or whatever. We're planning to go ahead with it," Tate said. "We're determined to have it whether we're allowed to have 200 or 2,000 people there."
Tate said he is still in his native Apache, Okla., waiting for the official green light to make his way to Cody.
Tate said he would need less than two weeks to adequately prepare for the Nite Rodeo production.
"We're getting pretty close to that," he said with a chuckle. "This things a mess."
