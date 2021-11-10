There will be a public meeting held to discuss the topic of redistricting and altering the boundaries of the Big Horn Basin’s House of Representatives districts on Tuesday.
Due to a slower increase in population growth compared to the rest of the state, each of the Basin’s six districts will be decreasing by about 6%.
One of the most significant changes will made to the northern section of House District 25, in the Frannie and Garland area, which Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) is representing.
The meeting will run from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Heart Mountain Building at the Park County Fairgrounds.
