The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints still has not been issued a building permit by the City of Cody.
City Administrator Barry Cook said Friday that the permit could potentially be held up for a week or more.
Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods filed a second suit last week challenging the proposed temple’s site plan.
Complaints charged in that suit were not available by press time.
The earlier suit challenged the City of Cody’s Planning and Zoning’s approval of the conditional use permit for the project.
In that suit, the petitioners allege: 1. “The CUP (conditional use permit) is an unlawful application of the City of Cody ordinances and the Cody Master Plan.”
2.”The CUP is arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion.”
3.”The CUP was rendered without observance of notice(s) and procedure(s) required by law.”
4.”The CUP is the product of a tainted administrative decision-making process involving one or more City personnel who acted with a known conflict of interest and/or bias in a manner that unduly prejudiced the administrative decision-making process and, thereby, denied the Petitions due process law.”
The suit cites four additional allegations.
Cook said he is assuming the building permit could be held up until a judge rules on those two petitions and the two petitions filed by the LDS church or the LDS church grants some concessions that are agreeable to the council.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall explains the City’s position on the issue in an op-ed which appears on A4 in today’s Enterprise.
POCN stated on their Facebook page , “We encourage the Major, City Administrator and City Council to continue to pause the building permit and allow this process to be settled in District Court.”
The group also stated on Facebook they had “little choice but to join the LDS in seeking legal review of the height variances, P&Z Board actions and applicable laws designed to protect neighborhoods.”
The LDS church has already filed two suits against the city’s P&Z board asking the District Court to determine whether the P&Z Board has already approved the site for the proposed temple.
Each side now has filed two suits.
POCN is an association of Cody residents living in the residential area near the proposed temple site.
Besides the POCN association, individual petitioners include Terry and Diana Skinner, Dan and Konnie Haman, Patrick and Lynn Pitet, Sheila and Doug Peterson, Becky Stern, Siri and Tom Blake, Carla Egelhoff, Peggy Rohrback, Brandi and Ty Nelson, Sarah McClure and Chuck and Celeste Radtke.
The group is being represented by attorneys at Wendtland & Wendtland of Sheridan.
Some of the controversial issues are the height of the tower, the lighting of the building and traffic in the area.
POCN members state on their Facebook page, “As we have stated many times before, if our LDS neighbors want a temple, we believe they should have one, but it should follow the Cody City zoning and building codes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.