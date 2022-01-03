TORRINGTON (WNE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Denver released a statement warning local news entities of an apparent ongoing scam to defraud women in Wyoming and Colorado.
The alleged scammers are reported to be calling women while impersonating local law enforcement officers and asking for money, gift cards and sometimes videos or pictures of the women performing strip searches of themselves. The callers tell their victims there is an outstanding warrant or fine for them, and they can send gift cards or transfer money over the phone.
“The FBI warns citizens that if they receive a phone call from someone claiming to be law enforcement asking for money or gift cards, to hang up and report it to their local law enforcement authorities and the FBI,” the release quotes FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider as saying.
The scammers are reported to be using the names of real officers in the victims’ communities as an added measure of convincing them of the legitimacy of the scam. The FBI reports more than 300 women in Larimer County, Colo., and more than 100 in Denver have fallen victim to this scam between the years of 2016 and 2021.
Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson urges caution when receiving an alleged call from local law enforcement.
“People need to feel empowered to ask questions, and they need to be empowered to confirm information before they give things out,” he said.
