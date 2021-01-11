A Utah man pled guilty Jan. 4 to federal charges excavating or trafficking in archeological resources, and injury or depredation to United States property, for digging in graves at the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in search of the Forrest Fenn treasure.
Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 16.
The indictment alleged that Craythorn was found digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 24, 2020, inside Yellowstone National Park while looking for the treasure.
“The hunt for the Forrest Fenn treasure was often viewed as a harmless diversion, but in this case it led to substantial damage to important public resources,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen. “The Defendant let his quest for discovery override respect for the law.”
Excavating or trafficking in archeological resources carries a potential penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, and one year of supervised release. Injury or depredation to
United States Property carries a penalty of not more than ten years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl accepted Craythorn’s plea and scheduled his sentencing on March 17 in Casper at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Court House.
