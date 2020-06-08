A proposed 18-unit residential development in Cody has moved to the final plat stage after city staff and the developer compromised on several issues.
Cody City Council recently approved Bryan Edwards’ preliminary plat for Legacy Estates, a planned unit development on the west side of 29th Street just south of the East Carter Avenue intersection.
With a PUD, developers may propose their own development standards and occupancy density. The city planning and zoning board and city council review PUD proposals and determine if the development plan is acceptable based on review criteria in city ordinance.
The Legacy Estates process started with a P&Z board review of a conceptual plan for the development last September.
Edwards plans to construct three four-unit, two-story townhouses and three duplexes on 18 lots of varying sizes carved from 1.96 acres of undeveloped Residential 3-zoned land. Total density is 9.18 homes per acre. The lot line will run between individual residential units along the center common wall.
Development will take place over several years.
“Staff is happy to see a townhouse development proposed,” Todd Stowell, city planner, said at the April 14 P&Z meeting that served as a public hearing on the proposal. “It will definitely fill a need in the community.”
Space issues
Four written responses from neighbors were submitted for the public hearing – all objecting to the project primarily due to the type of buildings and density.
Density such as multi-family units is set by the zoning.
“That may not be re-evaluated,” he said. “(Legacy Estates’) density, overall, is within what’s allowed.”
Addressing the overall area, Stowell said the PUD meets the city’s 20% open space requirement – barely. And, mainly due to limited area, city staff had concerns about short parking spaces, a narrow interior street width and future access to utilities.
“What it comes down to is they are kind of tight,” Stowell said. “We’re trying to make it work for them.”
The city planner said there are older examples in Cody where homes are packed in too tightly.
“We want to avoid that, and property owners want that (space) as well,” he said.
Costly to excavate
At the P&Z meeting Edwards, noting the street is not a through street and is a private road, questioned the need for the 24-foot width.
“I don’t think it’s needed,” he said. “There’s room to park in front of duplex properties. That’s why I’m doing this as a PUD rather than an R-3 subdivision.”
One reason the city wants wider streets there is so buried utilities don’t end up under concrete curb and gutter or sidewalks, which makes repairs more difficult and costly.
“We’re trying to get all (utilities) in asphalt so if the city has to go in and excavate for utilities, we’re not going through concrete,” said Phillip Bowman, public works director. “We can self-perform repairs in asphalt. But with concrete it’s more challenging. We have to have a contractor to come for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter.”
The P&Z board voted to recommend the city council approve the Legacy Estates preliminary PUD with all staff-recommended conditions. Board members took no position on the street width and associated utility plan, though.
Before the May 5 council meeting, city staff, Edwards and his engineer at Morrison Maierle found middle ground on street width, parking spaces and utility placement.
Issues resolved
When presenting the plan to the city council May 5, Stowell said they had reached an agreement on several items.
The adjustments provide the city with the requested parking stall length, vehicle backing distances and desired utility location.
Street width is now set at 22 feet, halfway between Edwards’ preferred 20 feet and the city’s 24-foot preference based on the city master plan. The adjustment allows for placement of utilities under asphalt.
Edwards agreed to shift buildings back to allow for longer parking stalls while the city agreed to a rear building setback of less than 10 feet.
Stowell also noted public works and Edwards are willing to cost-share on a project to extend city raw water through the property.
While the standard line size is 6 inches, public works is asking for 8 inches and is willing to pay half the costs. Money would come from the city’s water fund. The extension will bring the raw water system from the west end of the property to 29th Street.
Council approval was made contingent on the PUD’s meeting all staff conditions, including adjustments involving the road width and utility layout.
There are still some edits needed to the PUD plan.
“We ask by final approval that they have it all cleaned up,” Stowell said.
