A star of the hit TV show “Yellowstone” is set to be the grand marshal for the Fourth of July Cody Stampede parade.
Cole Hauser, who plays Rip in the show about a Montana ranch dynasty, was announced as the star attraction for the final parade by parade committee chair Mack Frost at Monday’s Cody Club luncheon.
Hauser was born in California to a family steeped in the film industry and has acted in a variety of films, including “Dazed and Confused” and “Too Fast Too Furious.”
He has reached new heights as one of the main characters on “Yellowstone,” one of the most watched dramas on television after four seasons, with a fifth in production.
Other updates
The theme of the parade this year is “Yellowstone – 150 years of wild and wonder” in celebration of the national park’s 150th anniversary.
Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly will also be in attendance for the July Fourth parade.
The Kiddie Parade theme is “Adventures in Jellystone.”
