There were 107 active cases of COVID-19 and 11 people hospitalized for the virus in Park County at the end of the week, as the local area reflects a state trend of rising cases after a long period of cases often in the single digits.
Wyoming Department of Health’s Thursday update listed eight people hospitalized for COVID at Cody Regional Health and another three at Powell Valley Healthcare.
Hospitalizations were down by two from a day before, when the county hospitals hit a recent peak of 13 hospitalized for the virus.
Park County has by far the most active cases in the Big Horn Basin, with Washakie County the second highest at 23. However, nearby counties have more than Park, including Teton County (120) and Fremont County (145).
As of Thursday Laramie County had the most active cases in the state at 297, with 242 in Campbell County and 181 in Uinta County.
With the recent surge, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin is reminding residents of the details on testing:
1. After a significant exposure to a lab confirmed case of COVID-19 (being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more), unvaccinated individuals are required to quarantine (whether they have symptoms or not).
2. After a significant exposure, vaccinated individuals who have no symptoms are not required to quarantine. They must quarantine if they develop symptoms.
3. There is no benefit to being tested less than 72 hours after a significant exposure if you have no symptoms (due to the incubation period of the virus). Being tested more than 72 hours after a significant exposure helps us identify asymptomatic cases, but does not get you out of quarantine early.
4. Requiring a negative test before going back to work after an exposure serves no purpose, as many will not test positive early in their illness. Completing quarantine (if without symptoms) or isolation (if with symptoms or having tested positive) is what constitutes clearance to return to work, not a negative test.
