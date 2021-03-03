Park County has been one of the more efficient counties in the state at getting its people vaccinated and was once again ahead of the curve when the state opened vaccination to those in group 1c.
“1c includes some folks we’ve already done,” said Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton. “People who are homeless ... residents of congregate living situations like jails, essential critical force workers, critical manufacturing, communications, legal. Many of those we’ve touched on in other places.”
Crampton also said the county has vaccinated many grocery store workers.
The recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been added to the county’s stockpile, though Crampton said they were told they would be receiving a first run of 300 doses. It is not clear when the county will receive that first shipment and Crampton noted the situation was as “in flux as things can be.”
“There’s indication that it would be a good vaccine for folks who may not be easy to track down at some point in the future,” he said. “We’re talking to the cancer center, the free clinic, places like that.”
It is still not known when vaccines will come available for the general population in the county. Crampton said Public Health is still working through the first priority groups and that there were many people they still had not been able to reach in those groups.
“We have several thousand people that are in the 1b category we’re trying to get through right now,” he said. “We’ve got 6,500, 7,000 on Medicare alone and based on our last clinics, I would suspect we haven’t gotten too many in that population.”
As of Wednesday morning, 5,799 county residents have received one dose and 3,042 have received a second dose.
The Veterans Administration has also been working to vaccinate Wyoming veterans. As of Wednesday morning, the area the Sheridan VA Medical Center covers, which includes Cody, had given 2,721 first doses of the vaccine to veterans. As part of a federal program, those vaccinations are not counted among state and local numbers.
Counties throughout the state are given wide latitude to meet the needs of their constituents and get the vaccine into people’s arms. That means some counties have opened vaccine availability to far more people. Campbell County, for example, opened vaccinations last week to anyone age 18 and older. Albany County, home of the University of Wyoming, on the other hand, is just this week looking to vaccinate K-12 education staff, a group which Park County had already held clinics for in January and February.
“We set the priorities as a state, which have been updated a number of times,” said state health department spokesperson Kim Deti. “Counties work through those with the partners they have based on their resources. Some are able to go faster because of their partners and we’re also seeing some people who don’t want [vaccines] as much.”
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
How to get a Covid-19 vaccine
Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton said the best way to get in line for a vaccine is simply to watch the public health website, parkcounty.us/CoronaVirus.html. New clinic dates for phases 1a, 1b and 1c are being added frequently as vaccine shipments are received. The public health website has a guide to help you determine which category you fall into.
Vaccines are free, voluntary and safe according to the Wyoming Department of Public Health.
Veterans in the area can also book vaccination appointments through the Cody VA clinic. Simply call the clinic to have your name put on a list of those interested in getting the vaccine. As it is with other vaccination providers in the country, the VA is using priority lists, starting with those veterans age 65 and older and those with medical conditions that make them at a higher risk of severe cases of COVID-19.
For more information, call the COVID Hotline at (307) 527-1870 or Park County Public Health at (307) 527-8570, but note that staff members are busy and may not be able to answer immediately.
The Wyoming Department of Health can also answer some questions and be reached at 1-800-438-5795.
The Cody Walmart is also offering vaccines. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine for more information.
