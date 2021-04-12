The Cody School District plans on continuing its partnership with Verkada and Pine Cove Consulting despite some misgivings after a massive hack. Verkada, a California company which sells enterprise-level security systems to private businesses and government agencies, was attacked by hackers in March of this year.
The hacker group, known as “Advanced Persistent Threat 69420 Arson Cats,” had unfettered access to more than 150,000 cameras around the world and access to archived footage, Bloomberg News reported. They got in through poor password management of high-level Verkada administrator accounts that typically would be used for fixing bugs in the system.
Verkada initially came under fire last October after Vice News reported on members of the sales team at the company used the facial recognition technology built into the Verkada cameras to track female colleagues and write lewd comments about them on a company Slack channel.
Despite these issues, assistant superintendent Tim Foley said the district recognizes the company has been making changes to its policies and the district is still planning to move ahead with the Verkada technology.
“We met with their security team,” Foley said. “Our legal team and their legal team are working out contract details so that if something like [the hack] happens in the future, there is some protection for the district.”
