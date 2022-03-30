The Cody Enterprise has been sold to independent publisher J. Louie Mullen of Buffalo.
Mullen bought the newspaper from Sage Publishing Company, which has owned and operated the Enterprise since 1971.
Mullen owns newspapers in eight states, but his roots remain in Wyoming. He grew up in Newcastle and now lives in Buffalo with his wife, Dr. Lisa Mullen, and their two daughters.
He is part of a second-generation newspaper family. Both of Mullen’s parents are involved in newspapers, and his two brothers also own newspapers.
Mullen said newspapers are the heart and soul of a community, and no place is that more evident than in Cody.
“It’s really an incredible honor to be given this opportunity,” Mullen said. “I’ve looked up to Bob (Kennedy) and J.T. (Malmberg) since I was a 12-year-old. The Kennedy family is the reason my Dad went into the newspaper business. Bruce Kennedy literally wrote the book ‘Community Journalism.’ I’ve been buying that book and giving it to my employees since the first time I purchased a newspaper.”
Mullen’s newspaper interests include publications in Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, Washington, Michigan and Oregon.
“We are handing over the reins to capable hands to lead the Cody Enterprise into the future,” said Bob Kennedy of Cody, president of Sage Publishing. “We are pleased to be able to do so to a newspaper company based in Wyoming.”
Kennedy thanked the advertisers and readers who have supported the Enterprise.
“We have enjoyed providing community journalism to Cody for the past 51 years, but we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community,” Kennedy said.
The Cody Enterprise was founded by William F. Cody in 1899. It is Cody’s longest running business.
The sale takes effect April 1.
Perhaps the new owner will not be so selective about people trying to voice opinions and comments in this paper.
