Yvonne Lofland and her husband were in Billings for their anniversary when neighbors first alerted them to a fire in the river valley below their house.
She asked her sister-in-law to check on the place, and at first it didn’t seem the home on Rocky Road next to Green Acres Mobile Home Park would be in too much trouble from the May 18 blaze.
A half hour later her sister-in-law called again to tell the Loflands to hurry home as neighbors began dousing trees with water. Then the Cody firefighters took over, fighting and watching throughout the night.
Lofland said the firefighters told her that if a group of trees just below the top of the hill were to become fully engulfed, they expected the flames to jump to the top of the trees on the edge of her yard. If that had happened, those trees would have to be cut down and the house, where the Loflands had lived for 30 years would have likely been lost.
The trees burned up to about halfway up but not all the way to the top, and the burn marks on the edge of the hill ended less than 15 feet from the trees the Loflands’ neighbors had doused with water just as firefighters and other residents responded.
The fire that threatened a number of houses on top of the hill above the lower Shoshone River east of the Belfry Bridge is now under investigation by the Cody Police Department. Cody Fire Marshal Sam Wilde said the fire department had handed over the case but would be updated on the progress of the investigation.
For Lofland, what is already clear is the importance of both her neighbors who responded to her house to protect it and the volunteer firefighters who then took on the task, watching the fire all night while occasionally sitting on her backyard swing and benches.
“These boys were so charming, they kept hugging me,” Lofland said. “Those boys did it and they were so nice. And if it weren’t for the neighbors ...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.