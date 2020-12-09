RIVERTON (WNE) – Fremont County still has had no luck getting a local health officer.
Its prior health officer Dr. Brian Gee did not reapply when his term expired July 1, and commissioners noted during a Dec. 1 meeting that interest in the job is low.
“The word is still out in the medical community; we’re soliciting anybody who’s interested,” said Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker. “In all honesty and bluntness, there’s only been one that has shown a little bit of interest,” but not enough, so far, to commit.
Becker said the county even has tried to “sweeten the pot,” by incorporating COVID-19 grants worth about $10,000 over a span of six months employment.
County health officers make $1,400 a month in stipends ordinarily. Their pre-pandemic duties consisted largely of tracking occurrence of sexually transmitted infections and increasing flood awareness.
Commissioner Mike Jones said the county pursued a physician with a background in public health, but the doctor’s professionals schedule and the pandemic rigors weren’t compatible.
Now Washakie County, whose commissioners fired their health officer after the latter ordered a mask mandate, has reached out to Fremont County leaders for advice on life without a county health authority.
“Washakie County called me concerned about what was happening . . . and what they were going to do,” said Commissioner Larry Allen. “I told them we were using Dr. (Alexia) Harrist as a sounding board, and I filled them in on what we were doing.”
Jones said the county engages in a COVID-addressing conference call on Mondays, in which state epidemiologist representatives participate
(0) comments
