Health care workers and first responders will be among the first to receive a vaccine when it becomes available, Park County Public Health unveiled in the first part of its COVID-19 vaccination plan for the county.
As of press time, no vaccine had yet been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration. Several different vaccines are being worked on across the country. In the United Kingdom, a vaccine developed by Pfizer and the German company BioNTech has been approved and is scheduled for distribution this week.
Locally, the plan for distribution follows closely with national recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and those of the state health department, which focuses on getting the vaccine to those who have the highest risk of exposure and the highest risk of a strong negative response to the coronavirus.
“We want to make sure the communities we serve understand this is a phased approach and we are waiting on direction from the Wyoming Department of Health,” Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton said in a release.
In the first phase of distribution expects vaccines will be available in limited quantities, with later phases expanding coverage to the general population and targeting groups that have low rates of vaccination, according to the release.
Cody Regional Health pharmacy director Doug Wenke said storage capacity would not be a limiting factor in how much vaccine is available.
“We’ve got plenty of regular freezer space [for vaccines], and as far as the ultra-cold storage is concerned, we’ve got the ability to store thousands,” Wenke said. “I would point out another thing. The Pfizer ultra-low temperature product can be stored in the shipping container if we change out the dry ice, so capacity is not really limited. It’s more of a supply chain issue.”
Cody Regional Health has said the organization will not require immunization against the coronavirus for its workers, but that it is creating internal lists to prioritize who gets the vaccine.
“We’ve asked all service-line directors to record a running tally of who is wanting the potential vaccine, who is unsure about receiving it or does not want to receive and why,” Laura Farnworth, CRH Employee Health Coordinator said via release. “We want people to know this vaccine is not mandatory and we will be giving our team the option to receive it or not.”
In addition to prioritizing frontline health care workers, Crampton said Public Health is working on vaccine education materials for the general public to provide information about how the vaccine works and the side effects that are “typical when receiving a vaccine of any type.”
Though no vaccines have yet been approved, the state is already planning around the possibility people will require a second dose three weeks after first being administered.
The CDC said doses purchased with taxpayer dollars will be provided to the public at no cost, though there may be costs from the organizations regarding administration of the vaccines. CRH chief clinical officer Keith Ungrund said it was too early to commit to pricing for administration, as it wasn’t clear when the vaccine would become available to the general public.
(1) comment
"...doses purchased with taxpayer dollars will be provided to the public at no cost".
What a bargain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.