Assured a towing and repair business will not turn into an unsightly salvage yard near residential areas, planning and zoning board members have OK’d site plans for two shop buildings there.
P&Z approval is needed for the City of Cody to issue a building permit for commercial construction.
Michael and Carisa Wood, owners of Eagle Recovery at 534 Blackburn, want to build two metal-sided buildings on lots north of their new five-bay repair shop. The building sites at 508 and 512 Blackburn are east of the UPS distribution facility and SWI Fencing.
City of Cody P&Z members last week approved site plans for matching 50- by 75-foot shops. The gray-colored siding and roof will match the newly built metal Eagle Recovery building.
The Woods intend to lease the new structures, possibly for shop or office uses. One building will go on a lot shared by Sprague Roofing. The other building – which will share a lot containing Eagle Recovery’s fenced storage compound – drew particular P&Z attention.
City planner Todd Stowell said by city code the Woods can’t store inoperable wrecked vehicles outside their authorized fenced compound. But with the proposed new structure taking space from the compound area, he questioned whether enough vehicle storage remained.
That’s a primary issue needing coordination, Stowell told P&Z members.
Nuisance?
Eagle Recovery’s outside fenced compound hides wrecked and inoperable vehicles stored long-term on the property from residences to the north and northeast.
No other Woods property is authorized for that use, Stowell said.
Stowell said while reducing the fenced compound is OK, the Woods cannot store wrecked and inoperable vehicles outside the authorized area.
“There have been violations of this in the past on the property,” he said.
P&Z member Richard Jones said he recalled “quite a bit of discussion about fencing and vehicles” when reviewing the Eagle Recovery repair shop site plan in 2018.
“They said there was more than enough room,” Jones said. “Now it seems the area is full and they want to cut back on space.”
He asked if the city has enforcement authority.
Stowell said the open business-light industrial zone allows storage buildings and contractor shops. It does not allow wrecking yards. In addition, the city’s nuisance code would apply to a junkyard situation.
Michael Wood said the 422 acres near Big Horn County that Eagle Recovery recently bought would more than suffice as a storage area for longer-term inoperable vehicles.
Define approach
The Woods’ application did not provide landscape plans.
Because the two new buildings would be somewhat hidden from public view, the city is not “overly concerned” with the lack of architectural features so long as landscaping is used to improve the overall appearance of the site, Stowell said.
The Eagle Recovery location on Blackburn is not along the entry corridor overlay, so there’s no 5 % minimum landscaping requirement.
“But the property is on a relatively high traffic street and should provide a visual enhancement to the community,” Stowell said.
One option would be to improve an unkempt weedy area with unpruned trees and shrubs along the west end of Sprague.
Stowell encouraged using landscaping to create a physical barrier to better define the property approach.
“(Blackburn) is a major road and we want it to have defined access points,” Stowell said. “We believe landscaping will help soften what otherwise would be less desirable.”
He referenced the landscaped area in front of Eagle Recovery as an example of how to use landscaping to define an approach.
No sidewalks, yet
With no curb and gutter and sidewalk along the paved Blackburn to connect to, the P&Z did not ask for immediate frontage improvements.
Blackburn also lacks streetlights.
The Woods will have to help pay for an improvement district if one is established to pay for installing such infrastructure in the future.
Stowell said the commitment was recorded in the subdivision plat when the property was divided in 2009.
P&Z members approved the project with 14 conditions, including one that says the Woods must verify there are no wrecked or inoperable vehicles stored outside the authorized fenced compound before the city will issue a building permit.
