The third night of the Cody Stampede saw lead changes in the team roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing. Clay Tryan of Billings and Jake Long, from Coffeyville, Kan., have the fastest run here so far at 4.0 seconds. Tryan, a three-time world champion header, has competed here nearly every year since he joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, but has yet to leave here with the win.
In the saddle bronc riding it was Winnemucca, Nevada’s Mitch Pollock that rose to the top. Pollock had a meeting with the champion saddle bronc horse, Maple Leaf of the Frontier Rodeo bucking stock string. The horse who is one of the largest in the business took Pollock to 90 points.
This is the second year that the Cody Stampede has had breakaway roping among their contests. Stampede Arena erupted when Jayme Marcrum, from Stephenville, Texas, stopped the clock in 2.0 seconds. Texas ladies are dominating the event here. Right behind her was Kayelen Helton, from Stephenville. Marcrum took over the lead and now Helton is tied for second place with Cheyanne Guillory from Gainesville.
Emily Miller-Beisel from Weatherford, Oklahoma, and her horse Chongo have made the fastest run at the rodeo so far out of nearly 200 barrel racers. World Champion Hailey Kinsel was in the lead here after making her run in slack on Saturday morning. Kinsel had a time of 17.04 seconds. Beisel’s is one-one-hundredth of a second faster at 17.03.
Third Performance
Bareback riding: 1, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 84 points on Frontier Rodeo’s High Heels. 2, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 83. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 81. 4, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 76.
Steer wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.6 seconds. 2, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 4.7. 3, Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont., 4.8. 4, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 5.0.
Team roping: Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds. 2, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., and Rance Doyal, Hartshorn, Okla., 4.1. 3, Curry Kurchner, Ames, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 9.6. 4, Cyle Denison, Iowa., La., and Brady Norman, Stephenville, Texas, 9.7.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Maple Leaf. 2, (tie) Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 87.5. 4, Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 84.
Breakaway roping: 1, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 2.0 seconds. 2, Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas, 2.1. 3, Kacey Kobza, Brighton, Colo., 3.4. 4, Deborah Fabrizio, Pueblo, Colo., 4.3.
Tie-down roping: 1, Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa, 10.0 seconds. 2, Michael Otero, Weatherford, Texas, 10.1. 3, Kolt Henderson, Omaha, Texas, 19.2. 4, King Pickett, Stephenville, Texas, 19.3.
Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.03 seconds. 2, Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., 17.31. 3, Jordan Driver, Garden City, Texas, 17.53. 4, Jennifer Driver, Garden City, Texas, 17..60.
Bull Riding: 1, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Jester. 2, Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 87. 3, (tie) Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 86 each.
Current Leaders
Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvalis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier rodeo’s Gun Fire. 2, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5. 3, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85. 4, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 84. 5, Will lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 83. 6, Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, 82.
Steer wrestling: 1, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 3.4 seconds. 2, Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., and Zack Jongbloed, Kinder, La., 3.6 each. 4, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 3.9. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D., 4.0 each.
Team roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1. 3, (tie) Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas; and Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.2 each. 5, Britt Smith and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 4.3. 6, Jake Clay, Spulpa, Okla., and Rance Doyal, Harshorn, Okla., 4.1.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 88 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Shasta. 2, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 85. 3, Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., and Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 81. 6, (tie) Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 80.
Breakaway roping: 1, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 2.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, and Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas, 2.1. 2, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 2.6. 3, (tie) Abbie Medlin, Tatum, N.M., and Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.1. 5, (tie) Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, and Codi Sebastian, Dickinson, N.D., 3.7.
Tie-down roping: 1, (tie) Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, and Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 8.4 seconds each. 3, (tie) Cody McCartney, Ottowa Lake, Mich.; Michael Pederson, Hermiston, Ore.; and Andrew Burks, Kiln, Miss.; 8.5. 6, J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., 8.6.
Barrel Racing: 1, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.03 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 17.06. 3, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.24. 4, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.25. 6, (tie) Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., and Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 17.31.
Bull Riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail. 2, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 91. 3, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 90.5. 4, (tie) Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 88.5 points each., Ariz., 85. 6, Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 87.
