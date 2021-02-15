While the Park County economy has rebounded from the early days of the pandemic, new state data is showing just how rough the spring was on local employers and workers.
In the second quarter of 2020, Park County lost 1,809 jobs (12.7%) and its total payroll decreased by $5.5 million (3.9%). Leisure and hospitality lost more than 1,000 jobs and smaller job losses were seen in local government, retail trade and manufacturing.
It mirrored the state trend. As the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions hit Wyoming in second quarter 2020, widespread job losses were seen in the state. From second quarter 2019 to second quarter 2020, Wyoming lost 26,733 jobs (9.6%) and total payroll fell by $216.5 million (6.4%).
The largest job losses occurred in leisure and hospitality (loss of 10,255 jobs), mining (including oil and gas; 4,541 jobs), local government (including public schools and colleges; 3,191 jobs), construction (1,695 jobs), retail trade (1,406 jobs), and professional and business services (1,251 jobs). Smaller job losses were seen in health care and social assistance (960 jobs), other services (775 jobs), wholesale trade (725 jobs), and manufacturing (593 jobs). Employment fell in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
The state’s other top tourism economy, Teton County, lost 4,587 jobs (21.8%) and its total payroll fell by $13.6 million (5.7%). The largest job losses occurred in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and other services. Job gains were seen in the construction sector.
Preliminary data show that from third quarter 2019 to third quarter 2020, employment fell by approximately 22,800 jobs (8%) and total payroll fell by $282 million (8.1%). Large job losses were seen in leisure and hospitality (approximately 6,100 jobs), mining (including oil and gas, approximately 5,950 jobs), construction (approximately 2,700 jobs) local government (including public schools and colleges, approximately 1,900 jobs), and wholesale trade (approximately 1,050 jobs).
