A few food truck operators will have the chance to park at Beck Lake Park on weekends as part of a second pilot program by the city.
Tuesday night, city council members approved a temporary program to allow up to three mobile vendors to park at the gravel parking lot area north of New Cody Reservoir.
City administrative services officer Cindy Baker said that, like at Mentock, multiple vendors had asked about the ability to park in the area to take advantage of a popular recreation spot.
“It appears that water is attracting our requests for vendor activity,” she said.
As with the pilot program at Mentock Park, no more than three vendors would be allowed to park at any one time, with vendors allowed to park Friday-Sunday.
Vendors would be allowed to park no earlier than 9 a.m. and stay no later than 7 p.m. No overnight parking will be allowed.
Cost is $25 per day for each vendor and trucks will not be allowed to operate under this resolution if the majority of the park has been reserved for a special event or activity, unless authorized as part of that event.
The pilot program would run through the end of August.
It would be the second pilot food truck location for the summer after council members previously unanimously allowed up to three trucks to park each Friday-Sunday at Mentock Park.
