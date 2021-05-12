Those who want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus largely have been, if changes Park County Public Health is making are any indication. The local health department is ending its large-scale vaccine clinics after several months of operation due to a lack of interest.
The last several clinics the department has run have been poorly attended, and more and more people have been missing their second doses. County nursing manager Bill Crampton said the department had to throw away 28 doses Monday afternoon after patients failed to show up for their appointments. In lieu of large clinics, Crampton said the county will open its Cody office for individual appointments.
The county is currently sitting on a stockpile of the vaccine with few arms to put them in.
“I have 5,000 doses in the ultra-cold freezer and I’m worried they’re going to expire before we use them,” Crampton said. “I’m looking for other counties to send them to.”
Crampton also said the automatic shipments of the vaccine from the state have ended. This comes at a time when vaccine distribution is shifting around the country. Several states are reducing the size of shipments, the Associated Press reported. Others are paying people in cash or beer to get the jab, according to The New York Times.
Despite vaccinations slowing down in the county, Park County is still slightly ahead of the state average in the number of residents who have been fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday afternoon, just under a third of the county – 30.3% – has gotten all the required shots. That’s about 3% more than the state at-large, according to numbers from the state Department of Health.
Crampton said the plans to draw down large-scale clinics and open the public health office for individual appointments will not be affected by the recent decision by the FDA to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to get the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccinations against COVID-19 are available at Walmart, Albertsons, Walgreens, Billings Clinic and Park County Public Health.
