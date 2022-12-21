Blowing snow and severe cold led to road and school closures Wednesday morning.
US 14A between Cody and Powell was closed as of 6:45 a.m., and a reopening time has not been announced. US 14/16/20, US 212, WY 120 and WY 296 remained open as of Wednesday morning, but all the roads were slick in spots with blowing snow and limited visibility. The Wyoming Department of Transportation recommended no unnecessary travel, as did the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, an accumulation of between one and two inches of snow was expected Wednesday. Additional snow is not expected at this time on Thursday, although there is a 20% chance of snow Friday.
Cody School District announced school had been canceled Wednesday morning “due to the weather and unsafe driving conditions,” the district’s Facebook page said. Buses had already begun picking up students when the announcement was made, and on Facebook, the district said they were “communicating out a reunification plan for those families that have students that were transported to school.”
The Yellowstone Regional Airport had two inbound and two outbound flights scheduled for Wednesday, and as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, only one flight — an outbound flight to Denver originally scheduled for a 7 a.m. departure — had been delayed to later in the day.
As predicted, Wednesday was also the beginning of a severe cold stretch in the Cody area. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to range from a high of 3 degrees above zero to minus 25.
Winds will also be a significant factor Wednesday, with a steady breeze of between 14 and 22 miles per hour and wind gusts as high as 33 miles per hour. This will lead to a wind chill as low as minus 45 degrees throughout the day.
Temperatures are expected to be even more severe Thursday with a high of minus 14 and a low of minus 18, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of between 9 and 13 miles per hour will lead to a wind chill as low as minus 50 degrees.
Temperatures will return to above zero on Friday, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 11 degrees predicted in Wednesday’s forecast. The Christmas weekend is expected to bring a return to seasonally normal temperatures with a Christmas Eve high temperature of 33 degrees and a Christmas day high of 38.
Earlier in the week, Geri Swanson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, had advised Cody residents to exercise extreme caution due to the severe low temperatures.
“Bundle up, wear layers and stay inside whenever possible,” Swanson said. “That’s the big safety message we like to put out when we see these kinds of temperatures.”
