tes, the city of Cody is getting a nearly $900,000 increase in revenues for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023, but will also be accruing additional expenses.
“We’re seeing a significant increase in interest revenue because of investments,” Chief Finance Officer Leslie Brumage told the city council at its April 11 work session.
According to the agenda report, rising interest rates have resulted in a “significant increase in revenue across all funds,” with the city’s having earned about 4.87% interest on its investments in the past seven months.
Along with a budget amendment to account for the additional revenue, Brumage proposed other budget modifications to account for expenses as well.
Brumage began by telling council about additional expenses that would be coming out of the electric fund during the current fiscal year.
“There are three developer projects that have come in that the city will need to purchase materials for,” Brumage said, explaining that some of the cost of those projects would be offset by subdivision development fees, which developers pay the city.
Out of the electric fund, there will be an increase of $70,024 for a Y-Tex electrical expansion, $10,683 for the Schoonover subdivision electrical relocation project and $13,602 for the Leonhardt subdivision electrical expansion project.
Out of the general fund, there will be a $30,000 increase for Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM) convention expenses, $5,000 for fireworks display funding and $12,000 for the cost of repairs for flood damage to the Cody Auditorium.
Also out of the general fund, there will be a $9,600 increase to purchase police servers for the law enforcement center and $30,916 for upgrades to police interview rooms, which will be paid for with forfeiture funds.
“When the police department is involved with solving a crime, and there are assets or cash forfeited during that crime, the city receives a share of that,” Brumage said.
In the Federal American Rescue Plan Fund, $32,600 will be used for the replacement of the sound system at the City Park bandshell.
The council had already set aside $160,000 in ARPA funds to replace boilers at the Rec Center, but will not be spending it since the contractor’s recommendation was maintenance rather than replacement.
“That will be put back into the pot of money for the council to allocate to something else at some point in the future,” Brumage said.
In the technology replacement fund, there will be a $30,000 increase for the purchase of a server to replace the city’s current Caselle software system.
In January, Brumage had told the council there were “some big issues” with the software, necessitating the need to switch to a client-based server.
“We initially thought that we would not be able to order the server and related software until late June, but it appears that it will be available for order by the end of this month,” Brumage said. “Since the time frame has moved up, we expect we will be able to expend the funds and get it this [fiscal] year.”
The budget amendments were approved by council at its April 18 meeting.
