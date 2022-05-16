There will be contested races locally in the Republican primary at least for Park County commissioner, two other county elected positions, and one of Cody’s state house districts
Last Thursday, opening day for filing, incumbent Rep. Sandy Newsome and challenger Nina Webber filed to run for House District 24.
The two faced off two years ago along with former representative Scott Court, with Newsome winning and Webber finishing second.
Four candidates, and so far only one incumbent, have filed for the three county commissioner seats available. Dossie Overfield will run again, while Joe Tilden has already ruled out another run and Lloyd Thiel has not declared his intentions. But early on, there are three other people running for the open positions. They include Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, Meeteetse City Clerk Angie Johnson and longtime resident Keith Dahlem, former Sleeping Giant owner.
There are also races shaping up between two challengers for Park County Coroner and Clerk of District Court. Neither incumbent has filed.
For coroner, Eric “Yodi” Crumb of Cody and Emily Denney of Powell have filed. For clerk of district court, Cody residents Debra Carroll and Logan Christie are running.
It’s still early in the two-week filing period, and sometimes the rush of filings on the final day nearly rivals that of opening day.
Still, some incumbents have already thrown their hat in what so far is an otherwise empty ring. HD 50 Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) and HD 28 Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) have both filed, but so far drawn no challengers.
Darrell Steward is so far the only candidate who has filed for Park County Sheriff as of Monday morning, while incumbents Colleen Renner, Barb Poley and Pat Meyer are so far the only candidates for county clerk, treasurer and assessor, respectively.
In HD 25, former HD 50 Rep. David Northrup is running since the incumbent is running for state senate. Willwood, where Northrup lives, was added to the Powell district in the recent redistricting.
Current HD 25 Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) is one of two challengers running against incumbent Sen. R.J. Kost (R-Powell) for SD 19. The other is R. Ray Peterson.
sad to see some of the chronic drive by names who think it's their turn to be crowned. c'mon new people let's push the old guard to the curb!
