Jason Brengle, stock and packstring program manager for the Shoshone National Forest, said he’ll never forget the pack trip he took a few years back in the Wind River Range, covering 72 miles in just four days through rugged, unforgiving terrain while hauling in a significant amount of equipment for a fishery study project.
Having to cover so much ground in so little time required his team to have to wake up and pack before sunrise and continue their work until nearly sunset each day. With so much energy already expended on the project, there wasn’t much margin for error when it came to packing mistakes.
In mid-April National Forest Service employees from three different national forests and the Shoshone gathered in Cody for a three-day packstring clinic at the Boot and Bottle Riding Club, led by Crosby Davidson, trails and wilderness manager and speciality pack string lead packer for SNF.
The Shoshone has been a leader within the U.S. Forest Service system for its stock program and specialty string crew known as the Rocky Mountain Region Specialty Pack String, which it founded and hosts today.
The Pack String, boasting about 90 head of mules and horses in the program, serves an especially essential function for managing national forests like the Shoshone, where 80% of the land is inaccessible by road. Brengle said it was the remote nature of the Shoshone that made him want to come work there, a landscape especially attractive to those like him who work in it for significant chunks of the year.
The program was initiated in response to the 1988 wildfires in and around Yellowstone National Park, when a need for more traditional skills and abilities became apparent due to the way air support was hampered by the fires. Although pack teams are rarely used for fighting wildfires today, they still serve a critically important role within the Forest Service.
“So much area of the wilderness is roadless,” said Kristie Salzmann, public affairs officer for the Shoshone National Forest. “We need to keep the skill set alive.”
After the program was moved to Colorado for a number of years, the String returned to its original base at the Shoshone National Forest in 2018, an effort Salzman said former Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak was instrumental in organizing. Although there are numerous smaller mule teams serving the wilderness needs of individual forests, there is only one other full regional specialty pack string that is based in Montana, serving the U.S. Forest Service throughout multiple states like the Rocky Mountain team.
In 2018 the Rocky Mountain stock and four team members were even sent to the McCormick Wilderness in the upper peninsula of Michigan to build a boardwalk.
“It ended up being a better cost for everyone involved,” Salzman said.
“We use these skills almost every day,” Davidson added. “In our line of work you couldn’t do it without the pack stuff.”
The training ranged from teaching more rudimentary skills like packing in camp gear to more advanced techniques like hauling long timbers and aluminum poles.
“You’re going to learn a lot more in the field but you’re in a controlled environment here, you’re not 20 miles in the backcountry where if somebody gets hurt it could be a helicopter ride out,” Brengle said.
Students were also taught on both decker and sawbuck pack saddles to add even more variety to their expertise. A decker allows for easier packing of odd-shaped items like timbers, cages and culverts, while a sawbuck is better for more flexible swing weight. Brengle said it often comes down to a personal preference when deciding which to choose.
“It’s just like Ford versus Chevy versus Dodge,” he said.
Tessa Grasel, a new Shoshone National Forest employee and participant in the clinic, worked with pack and string projects for a few years when she was with the Bridger-Teton National Forest, but didn’t get much experience with the specialty packing work she will be doing this summer with the Shoshone.
“Which is why this training is awesome,” she said. “You’ve got to have more tools, literally and figuratively, in the tool box.”
Using stock in the backcountry provides Forest Service staff a more efficient way to transport building materials and tools for trail and bridge maintenance, as well as easier access for range and scientific crews to initiate projects like installing bear boxes and hair snares. Rarely are these materials shaped in a convenient size for loading on a mule, so learning to pack with as much balance as possible is critical to be able to avoid inconvenient re-packing in the middle of the backcountry.
Another factor that also must be considered is the way pressure is applied to a mule’s lumbar muscles and kidneys.
“Safety and well-being of the stock is a top priority,” Davidson said.
One task the String team will tackle this summer is hauling aluminum legs to be set up as tripods for removing rock near Gannett Peak, about 18 miles into the backcountry. These stands will be used as a base for a high-line cable system strung over a raging, glacier-fed river. Davidson said the project will also involve hauling in 10,000 pounds of equipment and dropping another 10,000 pounds via helicopter.
“When we’re in areas above the treeline, you kind have to use your own system,” Grasel said.
Brengle said it’s important to provide opportunities to learn pack skills as fewer people are working with animals on the land than compared to 50 years ago when these duties were a more essential part of everyday life.
“Nothing makes you good at it other than just doing it and doing it and doing it,” he said.
Brengle said a “rash” of accidents within the stock program a few years ago brought about a more organized and comprehensive program for training employees, as well as the purchasing of higher-grade stock.
“That has reduced our accidents down to almost nothing,” he said.
He said learning these skills on the fly, miles deep into a trip, is not usually a recipe for success. When an animal goes down it is quick responses Brengle said, that can be crucial for avoiding human and animal injury. The clinic finished out with a ride up the South Fork, giving the participants an immediate test of the knowledge they just received.
“That experience is the key to not having big incidents like that,” he said. “You recognize (a problem) most of the time before it happens.”
Shoshone also offers its employees three horsemanship classes each spring as well a certification process so less-experienced riders can be identified and paired with those more proficient.
Brengle said at any given time during the summer there is a member of the String crew in the backcountry, with some trips lasting for multiple days.
“We couldn’t do our job on this forest without stock,” he said.
