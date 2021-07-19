A Cody man on a motorcycle was killed Friday evening on the South Fork after being rear-ended by a car driven by a local teen.
Daniel Tudor, 61, was killed in the crash.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence said the setting sun is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash. According to the accident report, Cody resident Megan McCann, 18, was driving west into the sun on WYO 291 in her Mazda and failed to see the stopped Harley Davidson.
At about 8 p.m. the Mazda collided with the back of the Harley, causing the motorcycle driver to be thrown from the bike.
Tudor was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. McCann was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.
This is the 52nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 59 in 2020, 92 in 2019, and 56 in 2018 to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.