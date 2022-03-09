There looks be a light at the end of the tunnel starting to come into view when it comes to the Covid pandemic, almost exactly two years after it began.
In February the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed recommendations for face masking and Gov. Mark Gordon announced that he has begun the process to end Wyoming’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration, set to take effect on Monday.
“As we see our case numbers and hospitalizations receding, it is time to begin the shift to a new phase. This virus will be with us for the foreseeable future and we should manage it appropriately,” Gordon said in a news release. “That means being personally responsible for one’s own health and respectful of your family and neighbors. Use the tools we now have available and stay home when you’re sick.”
Throughout the pandemic, the PHE declaration has provided the state with flexibility and resources for Wyoming’s response and recovery efforts. Suspending the order will affect federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments and emergency rule changes to licensure requirements for the Board of Medicine and Board of Nursing.
Bill Crampton, public health nurse for Park County, said removal of the PHE will return Park County Public Health to “normal operations.” The department is starting to return to the day-to-day activities it initiated before the pandemic such as health fairs and educational visits to schools.
“Just some indications things are starting to veer into the normal,” he said.
Around the beginning of the year there were around 200 active cases of Covid in Park County due to the surge of the Omicron variant, one of the highest points for the disease locally since the pandemic started.
As of Tuesday, there were 42 active and probable cases in Park County. There have been 136 deaths in the county since the pandemic began and 1,749 statewide. Since mid-January, 13 people have died from Covid in Park County.
There was only one patient hospitalized for Covid in the county on Tuesday.
“We still have our viral management committee active, our screening, but inpatient Covid volume has dropped,” Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan said. “We’re a lot more comfortable today than we were a year or two ago.”
Crampton said far fewer people are taking Covid tests than before, usually only initiated by a specific need.
“There could be a lot more in the community that won’t get tested for whatever reason,” he said.
Crampton said if there is one silver lining from the pandemic, it has strengthened his department’s relationships with nurses in local schools, especially in Powell.
“It just demonstrates that for as much of a pain in the backside that the COVID pandemic was, we did develop some good working relationships over the last couple of years,” he said.
The department is slowly starting to get more involved in the local school districts and with other outreach events.
The county has integrated the Covid vaccine into the department’s normal administration for other illnesses like the common flu and hepatitis. The last COVID vaccine clinic occurred in late January.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
