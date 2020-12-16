People are going to have to wait a little longer for our test results. Cody Regional Health announced Friday it will cease offering the 25-per day rapid COVID tests at its drive-thru location at the rodeo grounds.
“We have stopped receiving our supply of rapid tests from the state and need to reserve what we have left for our front-line staff and surgical patients,” CRH lab director Jeanine Brus said in a release.
COVID testing will still be available at the rodeo grounds, but the tests there will have much slower returns, with results usually coming back to patients via email two or three days after the fact.
The hospital is also reminding prospective test-takers that the state has free tests available. The state has partnered with Vault Health to waive the $150 testing fee for anyone with a Wyoming address. The test is taken during a video conference with supervision from Vault Health staff to ensure it is taken correctly.
In addition to changing available test types, the drive-thru site is also changing its hours. Starting in January, the site will be open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-11 a.m. or until supplies run out.
“We are doing our best to keep drive-thru testing available, however, in order to continue offering the best possible care we can at our campus locations, we need to cut our hours back so we do not deplete our team,” CRH Chief Clinical Officer Keith Ungrund said via release.
In addition to hour changes the drive-thru site will be closed Dec. 24 and 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
