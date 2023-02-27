Despite the Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study draft report’s focus on long-term solutions for improving safety along the highway, the city of Cody will be working soon on safety concerns by limiting the number of access points, working with landowners to realign streets and installing a new crosswalk system at Freedom Street.
Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman revealed this information to the attendees of the third public information meeting on the Big Horn Avenue study Feb. 23 at City Hall.
During the presentation, Ben Weaver of Stantec, the study’s consultant, said no immediate changes were recommended for the five intersections analyzed in the report, but the city is focusing on what it can do now.
A pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB) is slated to be installed at Freedom Street by 2024, replacing the temporary crosswalk.
Until that PHB is installed, Bowman told attendees the city would continue to modify the temporary crosswalk, which will remain until the end of the school year.
The city will work to remove the water barriers that currently prevent left turns.
“The water barriers are cumbersome and a temporary feature,” Bowman said. “We’ll replace them with other measures to prohibit left turns ... so it’ll be more aesthetic and easier to navigate that intersection.”
Bowman added that as the city sees new development, he and city planner Todd Stowell will work on reviewing development proposals to reduce the number of access points along the corridor.
“As we receive new development applications or redevelopment applications ... we will look at those for opportunities for access reduction or access sharing and consolidation,” Bowman said. “That’s not something we’re going to go out and mandate to the business at that existing location.”
The city will also not be mandating landowners give up their land so the city can realign Robert and Freedom streets or realign Cooper Lane West with Date Street.
“We think that’s a very beneficial modification for the operation of both of those intersections at Freedom and Robert Street,” Bowman said.
“As we see development applications in those areas, we will try to get all those intersections as a full four-way intersection or cross-intersection and try to minimize the need for stop lights at those intersections,” he added.
However, a traffic signal on Blackburn Street is in the works, Bowman said.
For the future, the recommendations from Stantec included restriping the travel lanes from 12 foot to 11 foot in conjunction with a reduced speed limit as well as implementing a school zone.
Long-term recommendations for intersections also included traffic signals, once traffic volumes warranted them, or roundabouts at Belfry Highway and Beacon Hill.
Weaver said roundabouts would help slow traffic down at those two intersections, but could cause problems for larger trucks. Roundabouts are also less desirable for winter maintenance, Weaver added.
Though few recommendations were made to immediately improve the corridor, Weaver said improvements could not be avoided in the future.
“A lot of these intersections will be seeing significant warrants [for improvements],” he said. “It’s about planning ahead.”
The public was invited to attend one of two sessions on the draft report. Some attended online and some attended in person.
During the first session, only two comments were made, not including input from the comment forms submitted by attendees after the session.
Cody Middle School Principal Nathan Tedjeske thanked Stantec and the city of Cody.
“I know how much time and effort has been put into this study, and I really appreciate everybody who looked into it to make it safer for my kids,” he said. “Since we’ve put in the crossing, we still have over a dozen near misses ... and my crossing guard that goes out there, she’s worried when she goes out there.”
Bowman said there is an adjustment period the community goes through with any traffic change.
“There was some familiarity being developed by the frequent drivers along the corridor and I hope ... we’re starting to see better improvements,” he said.
The second comment came from Sharon Rosen, who attended the session online.
She referred to the recommendations as “overkill,” saying not many students were crossing at Freedom Street, that narrowing the lanes would affect travel for larger trucks and that implementing traffic signal after traffic signal would hinder travel.
“You’re overdoing it. You’re overbuilding,” she said.
Bowman said the public supports pedestrian improvements.
“Pedestrian considerations really came out very strongly during our public outreach early in the project,” he said.
The public can provide feedback until March 5 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BigHornAveComment.
