Meeting

Community members begin to gather in the City Council meeting room on Thursday for the special presentation on Big Horn Avenue.

 MORGAN PHILLIPS

Despite the Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study draft report’s focus on long-term solutions for improving safety along the highway, the city of Cody will be working soon on safety concerns by limiting the number of access points, working with landowners to realign streets and installing a new crosswalk system at Freedom Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.