Suspecting misuse of a free service that reduces the number of drunk drivers in Cody, city officials recently re-evaluated the Tipsy Taxi Program and took action to ensure its longevity.
Nine years ago the City of Cody started refunding local taxi companies for giving free rides home to inebriated bar and restaurant customers. Tipsy Taxi is not the same as a traditional taxi service for nonimpaired customers, nor is it for shuttling people between bars.
Each year a portion of liquor license fees the city collects is dedicated to the program. The fiscal year 2020-21 budget dedicates $13,850 generated from liquor license fees to reimburse taxi companies for Tipsy Taxi rides.
During a spring work session, city finance officer Leslie Brumage pointed to a suspicious upswing in taxi rides that could mean people are misusing the free ride service. Councilors directed her to compile data.
Brumage said from July 2011-March 2020 the Tipsy Taxi Program provided 6,840 rides at a cost of $47,880.
Her data revealed the number of Tipsy Taxi requests over the past few years has jumped significantly.
Brumage said Tipsy Taxi rides increased by 113% from 2018 to 2019. In the first three months of 2020, rides had already reached 44% of total rides in 2019.
“The Tipsy Taxi Program is an important part of keeping the city safe, and there is a fine line between running the program responsibly and over-managing it to the point that liquor establishments and cab companies won’t use it,” Brumage said.
To curb costs and sustain the program, city councilors passed a resolution that describes appropriate use of the Tipsy Taxi service, sets guidelines and spells out procedures for participating taxicab companies and liquor establishments.
Councilman Jerry Fritz brought the idea to the city council after he saw a notice about a similar program at an Elks convention. To get the program going, he contacted local businesses that sell liquor as well as interested individuals.
After council members passed the resolution, Fritz offered his thanks to Brumage for her research.
“You did a good job of putting this together …,” he said. “I want to see the program continue for years to come.”
How it works
Two licensed taxi services participate in the Tipsy Taxi Program: Cody Cab and Cody’s Town Taxi.
Baker said on average about 16 retail or restaurant liquor license holders participate.
Impaired people are eligible for a free ride home in Cody when a ride is needed and the person is taken from a participating bar or restaurant to a place of residence or hotel within city limits.
The resolution says only businesses with a liquor license issued by the city and those registered with the city are considered a Tipsy Taxi participant.
Taxicabs may only provide rides to customers at participating liquor establishments where an employee determines a customer has had too many alcoholic drinks to safely drive and city vouchers are used to secure cab rides home for them.
Prenumbered City of Cody Tipsy Taxi voucher books are provided to all participating liquor establishments. They may not issue vouchers to customers in advance of actual need.
The resolution describes how businesses are to submit vouchers for reimbursement from the city. It sets the value of a valid Tipsy Taxi voucher at $7.
Participating businesses that don’t comply with policies and procedures identified in the resolution could be suspended from the program.
According to the resolution, reimbursements to taxi companies can’t exceed the program’s approved budget amount.
City clerk Cindy Baker said if city staff find the reimbursement total is nearing the budgeted $13,850 before the fiscal year ends, the matter would go before the council, which would then consider options.
History of service
The City of Cody Tipsy Taxi Program was launched July 1, 2011.
Cody businesses with liquor licenses were recruited to participate and help fund the program.
When the program was implemented, however, the city did not formally adopt written policies or procedures providing directions for taxicab companies or liquor establishments, nor did the city establish any internal review processes.
At first, donations from local liquor establishments and wholesale distributors covered costs. Between 2011 and 2013 the city raised $13,505 to fund the program. It was enough donated money to offer tipsy patrons a free ride home on weekends.
Realizing it would be hard to run the program for the longterm on donations alone, Jenni Rosencranse, as city administrator, suggested increasing liquor license fees and one-time liquor fees to raise funds for the Tipsy Taxi Program and general fund.
In 2013, the council authorized an increase in liquor license fees to fund the program. The proposed fee increases, which ranged from an extra $40-$500 per liquor license, were expected to raise about $23,000 annually for the city.
At that time, Rosencranse suggested allotting about $9,000 to Tipsy Taxi and the remaining $14,000 would go in the general fund account to offset regular city operating costs for administration, police or parks and recreation.
With the additional earmarked revenue to pay for the taxi ride program, it was offered seven days per week.
