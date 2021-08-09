Frank Alvarado survived nearly 50 missions in Vietnam and completed more than 50 marathons. However, at age 73, he sees no way to overcome his latest challenge, a recent diagnosis of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“It’s worse than a death sentence,” the longtime Wapiti resident said. “With a death sentence, you have a chance of an appeal or pardon. When you have this, you don’t have that option.
“You know what the end is going to be, just not when.”
Alvarado vacillated between feeling blessed and feeling cursed during a lengthy, wide-ranging conversation by telephone from his winter home in Las Vegas. It was there last fall, during a visit to a VA facility, that he learned the reason why his arms were malfunctioning, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. ALS attacks the nerve cells, causing muscle weakness.
“I want the public to be aware of this disease,” he said.
Despite his failing condition, Alvarado said he has “no regrets. I’m blessed that I did everything I did. I’m very, very, very blessed with my wife and family. Even with this diagnosis, I still have faith.”
Still, he sometimes wonders why, saying to himself, ‘“Self, I must be a complete [expletive] asshole for the Lord to put this on me.’ Somewhere along the way I must have done something to upset the Lord.”
From west to east
Alvarado’s route to Cody was circuitous.
“I was born very, very poor in south El Paso (Texas),” he recalled.
Then he moved to West Los Angeles and from there enlisted in the Marine Corps, which he credits for his many opportunities.
“I owe it all to the Marine Hispanics,” he said.
Alvarado said the enlistees, ranging in age from 18 to 26, were trained as warriors. “They take us real young because our brain hasn’t totally developed … and they can manipulate you to believe you’re invincible.
“You are so young and stupid. You believe the government.”
In Vietnam, Alvarado flew 47 combat missions in a helicopter mostly as a door gunner, a couple of times as a co-pilot. He was exposed to Agent Orange and other solvents and now wonders if that exposure caused his ALS.
After the service he became a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and served for 20 years before moving to Cody.
“If I can fly helicopters and be a cop in L.A. and come to Wyoming and start a business from nothing – if I can do it, anyone can,” Alvarado said. Nonetheless, he’d be willing to trade in his financial success for good health.
“I would give it all up to be normal again.”
The VA staff in Las Vegas told him they’d never seen a Hispanic with ALS, so they’re studying his genetic makeup.
“It’s not a disease found in Mexicans,” he said.
Alvarado has also learned that there’s no cure, that nobody knows the cause.
Tears and prayers
After retiring from the LAPD, Alvarado said he followed the advice to relocate from the place “where he’d taken people to a place they didn’t want to go.” Then, on the treadmill one Sunday morning, he was watching a TV segment about Yellowstone National Park and decided to visit.
After landing in Salt Lake City, he drove to Thermopolis and Meeteetse and checked out those towns before spending a few days in Cody. His visit to Wapiti determined his future – “This is where I want to live,” Alvarado remembered thinking.
Here he started a shuttle service and called it Pheidippides, after the Greek god who was a trained runner like himself, but, when folks had trouble pronouncing it, switched the name to Cody Shuttle. That same year, another man of Mexican heritage, also from Los Angeles, opened a restaurant in Powell.
“There are only two businesses that started in 1993 and became successful, Pheidippides and El Tapatio,” he said.
After nearly 30 years here, Alvarado and his wife decided in the fall of 2019 to try spending the winter in a warmer climate. They rented a condo in Las Vegas and ended up buying a house there. When they returned to Wyoming the following spring, he went to the VA about a painful trigger finger and got an injection that helped.
Returning for a follow-up, Alvarado said he’d told the VA staff that he thought he’d had a stroke because “I noticed that my right arm was losing strength really fast.” The diagnosis of pinched nerves in his neck meant fusion surgery.
In September 2020, when they returned to Las Vegas, his arm was getting worse. The VA staff there diagnosed ALS.
“When they explained it to us, I cried for a week,” Alvarado recalled. “We just couldn’t believe it.”
The VA staff, for whom he has unending praise, advised him to avoid reading information about ALS because it affects each person differently. He did learn that the survival time ranges from three months to 10 years.
“It’s like putting fruit out into the sun and letting it deteriorate,” Alvarado said of ALS’s progression, which so far has affected his arms. “I can’t button my shirt, I can’t lift my arms.”
Alvarado can still talk and walk. Yet, to be prepared for the inevitable, he said the staff measured him for a wheelchair, telling him, “‘Don’t let this scare you. We need to be ready.’
“That was a real tear-jerker.”
Yet Alvarado retains a philosophical approach, saying, “These were the cards that were dealt me; these are the cards I must play.
“I just pray the Lord calls me before it gets worse.”
