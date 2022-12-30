It’s hard to walk anywhere on the Cody Regional Health campus without encountering something former board chair Graham Jackson has been involved with.
As a private citizen, Jackson led the capital campaigns for the creation of the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center and Spirit Mountain Hospice House, said Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan, who has worked with Jackson in some capacity since coming to Cody 26 years ago.
As the hospital foundation’s patient experience director, Jackson helped purchase the art that decorates the walls of Cody Regional Health and procured funds for the completion of the hospital’s chapel, McMillan said. And as a hospital board member, Jackson has been involved with every aspect of the hospital’s operations for nearly 17 years.
“We’ve had conversations just this week about the future of Cody Regional Health, and one comment that has come up several times is, ‘You can’t duplicate a Graham Jackson,’” McMillan said. “The level of dedication and community service she has shown not only to Cody Regional Health, but countless other community organizations, is something that deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”
Jackson’s last board meeting was Wednesday, Dec. 7. She was first appointed to the board in 2000 and ran for her first full term in 2002. Jackson served on the board until 2011, when she accepted the job with the hospital’s foundation. As her time in that job was wrapping up in 2016, she found herself appointed to the board for a second time.
“I wanted to keep attending the meetings so I could follow what was happening on the board,” Jackson said. “The first meeting I attended in 2016, a board member resigned and I was appointed.”
Jackson said she came to the board without any agenda or priorities. Rather, she has just seen herself as a “cheerleader” for Cody Regional Health, the community and what both need to thrive, she said.
“Really, for me, being a board member has always been about trying to help, cheering on Cody Regional Health and doing what I could to help it be a strong anchor for our community,” Jackson said.
Jackson said she was particularly proud of the role she played in Cody Regional Health’s 2006 facility master plan, which helped pave the way for much of the expansion that has happened over the last 16 years.
“I think it was the most innovative and strategic thing I’ve been a part of,” she said. “It was a great project, and it precipitated us buying the property on the West Strip for our medical office building. I think the work we did in that process was critical for the future of Cody Regional Health.”
Jackson said she was also proud of the work the board had done in establishing partnerships that expanded services for Cody residents — from hospitalists to ambulance services to the forthcoming air ambulance collaboration with St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Billings.
“I think one of the things I have always really admired about our leadership is their recognition of the need for partnerships,” she said. “I think those partnerships we’ve established have been instrumental in helping us meet Cody’s health care needs, because nobody can serve the community alone.”
Jackson said she was excited to see some new perspectives on the board in the form of incoming board members Peter Sidor and Kelly Simone.
“New thoughts and new ideas are terrific, and I think they’re essential to the success of the board,” she said. “I’m sure they’ll do a terrific job.”
Jackson said she was looking forward to more time to indulge her other hobbies and interests — including creating artwork and spending time with her two Labradors — after leaving the board. But old habits die hard, and she still plans to attend every hospital board meeting — this time as an interested community member.
“I will continue to go to hospital board meetings, because I am still interested in a robust and vibrant health care system, especially as I continue to age,” Jackson said. “I think it’s important to stay informed and involved, even though I’m not on the board anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.