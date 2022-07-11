Nearly 100 women were reported as having received abortions in Wyoming in 2021, according to a recently released report by the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 2021 Wyoming Abortion Report was released soon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering a bill sponsored by a Cody representative to ban nearly all abortions in the state.
The report is required to be released by June 30. It records that the Wyoming Department of Health Vital Statistics Services received 98 reports from physicians licensed to practice in Wyoming. That was seven more procedures than had been performed in the state in 2020.
All of the procedures were done as medical abortions as opposed to surgical abortions, with 67 of the women residents and 31 nonresidents.
For 2021, 49% of the patients requesting the procedure were between the ages of 25-34 years, and 74% percent of the women reported the procedure as their first.
The majority of procedures were done when the woman was six weeks or less pregnant, and no abortions were performed on women more than 11 weeks pregnant.
For most of the women, it was their first abortion, while 19 had reported one previous procedure, five two and one three or more.
Most of the women had not given birth when they had the procedure, although 16 had already had one birth and 20 had had two or more prior to getting an abortion.
No patient complications were noted on any of the reports for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.