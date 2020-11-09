After two public meetings, the Park County commissioners determined Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch will be fined $300 for hosting its music festivals the past two years.
The fine is much smaller than the $750-per day maximum rate that could have been levied upon the business.
“I think it’s a very fair fine,” said Cutthroat co-owner Courtney Hooper.
The commissioners voted unanimously to levy the fee, based on the cost of submitting a new special use permit, after rendering the decision the Hoopers had violated their current SUP by hosting a public music festival for two consecutive years. Under their SUP, the Hoopers are allowed to host outdoor amplified entertainment if engaging one-time type, private events like weddings and family reunions, but the public nature of the festival did not fit into the definition of allowable uses in the commissioners’ and county staff’s opinion.
“The way I read it … it was special events such as (weddings and reunions), not special events including,” Livingston said.
Prior to the Hoopers opening their bar and restaurant, a private social club existed on the property.
When the Hoopers sought approval for their business and its planned uses in late 2017, they came together with their Wapiti neighbors for an agreement all parties approved, which was used as the basis for their SUP. The Hoopers have also made other efforts to work with their neighbors including building a privacy fence and purchasing a sound meter to monitor their noise.
“Whatever is good for the goose is good for the gander,” Courtney Hooper said.
But relations frayed when they held their first music festival in 2019. Neighbors complained about both festivals to the county and the issue was brought before the commissioners in October.
“These findings that we have found based upon this SUP are the reason why we are making the motion to uphold the violation and the fines,” Livingston said. “The impacts of that music festival were not in harmony with that SUP as approved.”
Big decisions still to come
Still yet to be decided by the commissioners is the Hoopers’ request to amend their SUP to allow for outdoor amplified entertainment for all their events as long as they do not exceed 70 decibels at their property line, any time of day, although the business closes at 10 p.m., their attorney Colin Simpson said.
“They want to operate and give to the community that recreational opportunity,” Simpson said.
A majority of comments on the SUP amendment, according to Park County P&Z staff member Kim Dillivan, have been made in opposition.
The biggest factor the commissioners will have to decide is whether outdoor amplified entertainment is in harmony with the nature of the Wapiti neighborhood.
“We’re talking some pretty good distances for acoustic amplified music,” Simpson said.
Attorney Laurence Stinson represented some of the Hoopers’ neighbors.
“The concern is, is that type of expansion of this place consistent with the neighborhood overall? I would submit to you it’s not. There is no debate to me about that, that’s what your staff has concluded,” Stinson said. “I don’t think there’s a logical way to expand the usage here to include the types of things they want to do … without having a very severe, adverse impact on the neighborhood.”
Randel Hooper said live music provides about 20% of their summer business.
Neighbor Rob Burgin argued the area around the business is rural in nature without proper infrastructure to support the high levels of traffic that might come out for amplified music.
The SUP amendment hearing was scheduled to be continued at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(1) comment
These folks will be back. Trust me, they'll beeeeeeee baaaaaaack
