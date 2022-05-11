The Park County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of donations and supplies after taking in at least 35 cats from a house where they had been hoarded in Cody.
“We were shocked at how bad it was, how many were in the house,” shelter executive director Amanda Munn said. “We are at capacity, but we’re still going to help. We are going to reach out to out vets, how they would like to help as well. And maybe reach out to church groups, see if they could help this person.”
After animal control officer Jennifer Morris investigated, Munn said she called and shelter outreach coordinator Jackie Hinther responded to go into the house and begin retrieving cats.
Sunday night the Cody Police Department did receive a call from a neighbor on 26th Street complaining of a strong odor of cat urine and feces at a nearby residence.
“Ultimately it’s up to us to respond to things like this,” Munn said. “Jackie did a wonderful job with the homeowner, getting everybody in line with the mission to get the animals out of there.
“Jackie did a very good thing along with officer Morris.”
Munn said, as in many cases of animal hoarding, that inbreeding amongst the cats leads to genetic disorders, thus many of the cats they have taken in have health conditions and are in severe need of medical attention.
There are pregnant cats, kittens, cats with eye ulcers, and microphthalmia. All cats will need to be spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Veterinary care for the most unhealthy cats include services like eye removals due to genetic deformities because of inbreeding.
Munn said as of Wednesday afternoon they had taken three cats to veterinarians and were already facing a $1,200 vet bill, with many more cats in need of similar care.
And she said they expect to have many more cats from the group in the future as the expectation is most if not all of the female cats of breeding age are not spayed and pregnant.
So the shelter needs help.
“I would say, vet care services cost have hit us hard, so monetary donations are the number one need,” she said. “We would like all of the animals to become healthier, that is the most important thing is these animals and their health.
“Already having so many animals in our care, adding this on makes our day-to-day difficult, because we don’t have enough of these things right now.”
With the shelters total animal count sitting at 93 animals, staff are in desperate need of the following items:
• Large litter boxes
• Non clumping, unscented cat litter
• Bleach
• Cleaning rags
• Laundry detergent
• Monetary donations for veterinary care
“We encourage you to become involved by volunteering your time, offering foster homes for pregnant moms or harder to place animals, or to adopt,” Munn said. “We also thank you for your constant support of our mission.”
For more information on how to help, contact Nichole Good (Shelter Operations Manager) at manager@parkcountyanimalshelter.org, Amanda Munn (Executive Director) at director@parkcountyanimalshelter.org or Jackie Hinther (Outreach Coordinator) at outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org. Call (307) 587-5110. The shelter is located at 3 Arrow Ave and hours of operation are noon-5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
To make a monetary donation online, visit parkcountyanimalshelter.org/get-involved/donate/.
