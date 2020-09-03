On the fourth day of the school year, the Cody School District announced the first case of COVID-19 within its walls.
Details were sparse in a Facebook post from the district on Thursday morning, but in it, they credited Park County Public Health with notifying them of the case. They also said Public Health determined that no one else would need to quarantine, and thanked the community for following their reopening plan.
Park County Public Health Officer Aaron Billin said the positive case was a student, and that he thought the case was identified yesterday morning, but could not give any further information.
Update: 12:56 p.m., September 3
Superintendent Peg Monteith confirmed via Facebook comment that the infection was at Heart Mountain Academy.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
