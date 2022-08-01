What if the government ordered you to leave your home with just a suitcase to be sent to who knows where, for who knows how long, to get off a train and then be herded behind barbed wire with guard towers?
Margot Walk, the daughter of a War Relocation Authority lawyer who resigned in protest to the internment of Japanese Americans at Heart Mountain during World War II, asked this question during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mineta-Simpson Institute at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center on Saturday, July 30.
Walk was joined by other notable figures, including U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo), Sen. Alan Simpson (ret.) and Deni Mineta, the widow of the late Norman Mineta, to dedicate the institute, which is named after Simpson and Mineta, who worked together in Congress regardless of their differing political affiliations and who first met each other at Heart Mountain as kids.
“Eighty years ago, their friendship was a beacon of light in the darkness, and for decades, it shone in the halls of Washington, D.C.,” said Deni Mineta during the ceremony.
The institute will be a physical addition to the interpretive center, a place where workshops and other programs will be held.
“We envision hosting groups of politicians and educators and thought-leaders and judges, groups of people who specifically want to come to a place to be able to think about how to come together across differences,” said interim executive director of the interpretive center, Aura Sunada Newlin.
“The Mineta-Simpson Institute will serve as a lighthouse by which citizens and leaders can meet together freely to exchange ideas to make this country a better and more perfect union,” Mineta added.
To dedicate the institute, Shirley Ann Higuchi, chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, Pete Simpson, Alan Simpson, Deni Mineta and Aura Sunada Newlin donned hard hats and broke ground.
“We hope that the Mineta-Simpson Institute will take hold and make this country what we want and better,” Higuchi said.
After the groundbreaking ceremony, attendees and speakers made their way to the stage, where each spoke about the institute and honored the memory of Norman Mineta, who passed away this year.
Cheney was the first to speak after introductions by Higuchi.
“I can’t tell you what an honor it is for me to be here,” Cheney said, “to help make sure we never forget what happened, that we never forget this dark period in our history ... and it’s a humbling honor to be here with the families of those who were imprisoned here and with those who were incarcerated themselves.”
Cheney also took a moment to remember Norman Mineta.
“What a story Norm is. For someone who was in this camp and who went on to serve this nation in incredible ways throughout his career,” Cheney said. “The friendship of Norm and Al really represents what this nation can be and what this nation should be.”
“They had a friendship that demonstrated what can be accomplished when we come together and put the good of our country ahead of any politics or partisanship,” Cheney added.
Alan Simpson emphasized Mineta’s impact.
“He was a living vessel with all the ancient truths of life, loyalty, patriotism, friendship, humor, fairness, trust, openness, courage, transparency and no tricks,” he said. “He always had something to say about just doing the right thing.”
Deni Mineta spoke about her husband’s experiences at Heart Mountain as a child.
“He revered the land where we’re at right now,” Mineta said. “It was the land where his parents came and his brothers and sisters came to be incarcerated because they looked different, because the United States had the misfortune to fear them.
“Not one person did anything against this country except respect it and love it, and they continue to honor it to this day.”
The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Erika Moritsugu, the deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) senior liaison.
“Our nation is starting to acknowledge the darker sides of American history,” Moritsugu said. “[But] Norman believed with all his heart that America can accomplish anything when we come together ... and this institute is embracing Norm Mineta’s work to come together as friends and to work across differences for a common purpose.”
Walk wrapped up the ceremony.
“The work of remembering and teaching the past in order to build a better future is never done,” she said. “Each in his or her own way is a compassionate witness to the work of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. Let us all stay the course together.”
