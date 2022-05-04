Brent Bien wants Wyoming to be the freest state in the nation and also wants to be the one to lead it there.
Bien, of Sheridan, is running against incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon in the Republican primary. At The Irma last Friday, he held a town hall that attracted area residents – plus one from as far as Pavillion.
He said, in addition to Cody, he’s visited a lot of smaller “forgotten” towns in the state, where he said people are concerned about the state of the state and the state of the nation.
“It’s in line with the trajectory of the nation,” Bien said. “That’s why we need to change leadership, we need very strong leadership to lead the state. My whole campaign is geared around making this the freest state in the nation.”
One of his main points, he said, is actively protecting personal freedoms.
“That’s the Second Amendment, rights of the unborn, parental rights to make decisions for their family and of course, personal, private property rights,” he said.
Bien is also focused on pursuing government accountability.
“This is voter integrity and crossover voting,” he said, “And going to a cash-based/performance-based budget, getting our budget under control, and really taking a hard look at the education in our public school system, to make sure there’s no (Critical Race Theory) or other derivatives.
“There has been indoctrination of our children.”
Bien is also a strong proponent of school choice.
Further, he puts a strong emphasis on state sovereignty, he said, which includes pushing back on the Biden 30/30 plan. The Park County commissioners previously pushed back on the plan, which aims to set aside and protect 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030.
Bien said another part of improving state sovereignty involves expanding the energy sector.
“Where we have more redundancy energy-wise, whether that’s gas, oil, coal, wind, solar, thermal, hydro and nuclear and really to standardize the permitting process on that,” he said.
In the campaign platform on his website, he noted that he wants renewable energy sources like wind and solar to compete on a level playing field with legacy energy industries in the state such as oil and gas.
Bien also emphasized the importance of protecting Wyoming’s critical infrastructure, to the point of being able to keep the lights on even if the national grid goes dark.
“The idea there is to have our own intrastate ability to keep the lights on, and that’s it in a nutshell,” he said.
Bien said the key difference between him and Gordon, who has already announced he is running for reelection, is that Bien said he’s a principled, conservative Republican.
“Meaning my decisions will be made for core beliefs that are very, very conservative and very much in line with our Constitution,” he said, noting that included putting more power back into the state. “I want to open this place up for the folks in Wyoming who have the greatest ideas out there. We’ve just got to get in and get government out of the way so they can really start making this state what it once was.”
Bien is a Wyoming native, a University of Wyoming graduate, a civil engineer, a Marine Corps aviator, a Naval War College graduate, a combat veteran, and a retired Marine Corps colonel.
“I am an American patriot dedicated to the service of our great nation who will always stand for our Flag and defend our Constitution,” he wrote in his bio. “I believe in the American Dream, American Exceptionalism, and the American Spirit. As the husband to a Navy nurse, the father of three grown daughters, and the son and brother of Marine Corps officers, I am keenly aware of the sacrifices laid upon the altar of our freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.