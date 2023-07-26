The Wyoming Department of Transportation District 5 will not be planning any new projects until 2030 due to inflation.
During a presentation to the Park County Board of Commissioners on July 18, WYDOT District 5 engineer Pete Hallsten said due to inflation, “we’re seeing two to three times the cost on some of our construction projects,” which meant “there was $70 million worth of work in 2023 that we had to push back to 2024 because we ran out of money.”
“Inflation made it so we filled up all of our next year’s projects until 2029,” he added.
WYDOT is also experiencing “really high prices” on bridge retrofits, replacements and maintenance, “so we may not get to all the bridges that we’ve planned for,” Hallsten said.
However, during the presentation, WYDOT District 5 construction engineer Randy Merritt did assure the commissioners that a traffic signal would be installed at Blackburn Street, though construction is not expected until next spring.
“When we set the project up a year ago, we figured it would cost about $530,000. In today’s money, it’s $780,000,” he said. “It will be fully funded. I just have to find that extra $200,000 from other projects that got pushed back.”
Hallsten added a more permanent crosswalk would still be installed on Big Horn Avenue, but hinges on whether the city of Cody is awarded a Transportation Alternatives Programs (TAP) grant, which it has already applied for.
Merritt said WYDOT’s water barrier will eventually be removed, but the left-hand turn restriction will remain to prevent drivers from “turning across the sidewalk and making more conflicting movements for the pedestrians.”
Cody School Board Vice Chair Stefanie Bell said the school had hoped a more permanent crosswalk would be installed by the fall.
“It’s hard going through the school year with flashing lights instead of the red lights of a pedestrian hybrid beacon,” she said. “We’re praying the funding comes through.”
Bell added the school would make sure crossing guards continue to patrol the crosswalk during the upcoming school year.
During the meeting, Merritt touched on several other on-going WYDOT projects occurring throughout the county.
He said WYDOT is currently working on the tunnels on US 14-16-20.
“We’re redoing all of the lighting of the tunnels, making it much brighter, much more efficient,” Merritt said. “And we’ll also have the carbon monoxide sensors actually working ... along with a pedestrian cyclist button.”
A cyclist will be able to push a button that will activate a flashing sign letting motorists know there’s a cyclist in the tunnel, Merrit said.
“Hopefully, it will make it a little safer for cyclists,” he added.
Paving is also currently happening around the Buffalo Bill Dam and Reservoir, Merritt said.
“In the next couple of weeks, we’ll have the pavement done around that area and then we’ll just have to clean up topsoil ... and then people will be able to get back to their lives up in the Wapiti Valley,” Merritt said.
Bridge rehabilitation on WYO 120 will continue for the next few weeks as well.
“We know the lanes are narrow there, but the other option was to do a one-lane traffic signal,” Merritt said. “We figured people would rather drive through narrow lanes than have to wait two minutes every time they tried to cross the bridge.”
WYDOT District 5 has also designed a five-year plan for Park County, in which $90 million will be spent on transportation, transit and aeronautic projects, Merritt said.
