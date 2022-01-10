Ralph Vold of Cody went peacefully home to heaven on Jan. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Ralph E. Vold and Anna I. Vold in Eau Claire, Wis., and was the fourth child of seven. Ralph had many fond memories of his childhood, and gained a strong work ethic growing up on the farm. At the age of 18 he volunteered for the Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded three Purple Hearts. Five years later Ralph met and married the love of his life, Debbie Dekan, on March 21, 1975 in Casper. Their daughter, Pamela, was born in 1977 and their son, Justin, in 1979. In 1980, the Volds moved to Cody, where they started their own business – Vold Trucking – which they owned and operated for 35 years. Ralph and Debbie also started the business Cody Farm and Ranch Supply. Ralph was an avid big game hunter and mountain man. He loved taking family and friends on exciting adventures in God’s great outdoors.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Vold; his children, Pam and (Jake) Briggs, Justin and (Kara) Vold, and Dori Hoff; and his nine grandchildren; Ridge, Wes, Cort, and Paisly Briggs, Brad, Jess, Levi, Emmylyn and Rhett Vold. He is also survived by his siblings: Ron, Gary, Ed, Mike and Dave Vold and Margaret Powell.
Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Cody Bible Church with a reception to follow at the Cody VFW.
Please consider making a donation to one of Ralph’s favorite charities – Wounded Warriors or Samaritan’s Purse (Operation heal our patriot’s).
Condolences to the family can be left on Ralph’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
