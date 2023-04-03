An April 3 swatting incident where the Cody Police Department was dispatched to nonexistent active shootings at Cody High School and Cody Middle School was part of a larger statewide and nationwide trend.
“The Cody Police Department has received information there were similar swatting calls to multiple law enforcement agencies across the state at approximately the same time,” the Cody Police Department said in an April 3 press release.
Schools in Casper, Gillette, Rock Springs, Buffalo and Cheyenne all shared reports of similar incidents on the morning of April 3.
On April 3 at approximately 8:43 a.m, the Cody Police Department and Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the local schools after receiving reports of shots fired and possible victims.
Upon their arrival, it was quickly determined the reports were unfounded. However, officers and deputies continued to conduct a systematic walk-through and security checks of the schools, and additional officers, deputies and detectives checked all the schools in Park County.
“Law enforcement got here before anything needed to be done,” Cody High School Principal Jeremiah Johnston previously told the Cody Enterprise. “They secured everything and made sure there wasn’t any kind of emergency.”
Swatting is a criminal harassment tactic involving deceiving law enforcement into sending a police or emergency service response team to an address where a crime is not occurring.
Swatting is “not a new phenomenon, but has increased in frequency across the nation in recent months,” according to the Cody Police Department press release.
The Associated Press has reported hundreds of swatting calls at high schools, middle schools and colleges across the nation — from Pennsylvania to Utah to Minnesota — since June 2022.
In November 2022, an FBI official told the Associated Press that the wave of false threats focused on schools may be coming outside of the country.
The bureau’s Denver Field Office issued an official statement about the Wyoming incidents on the morning of April 3, saying “we urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”
“While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the FBI said.
Similarly, Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said he was dedicated to working with ”State and Federal Law Enforcement partners to determine if this call was connected to any similar calls.”
“We cannot allow the people that make these types of hoax calls put the students, staff and police officers at risk or undermine the learning environment and emotional well-being of our students,” Baker said.
The “swatting” calls across Wyoming came just a week after a March 27 shooting in Nashville, Tennessee where a shooter gunned down six people, including three children. At U.S. schools and colleges, more than 175 people have been killed in mass shootings, ranging from 1999’s Columbine High School massacre to the Nashville shooting, according to the Associated Press.
False reporting is a misdemeanor in Wyoming, punishable by up to six months in jail and $750 in fines. More information about the consequences of posting hoax threats can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/hoax-threats-awareness-100518.
