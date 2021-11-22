Only four counties in Wyoming have had more deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic than Park County.
However, there’s some good news on the horizon, as active cases continue to fall and a new treatment could soon be available.
“We are looking forward to a new and highly effective oral antiviral medication, and a new monoclonal antibody therapy receiving emergency use authorizations from the FDA in December,” Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said. “Eventually COVID-19 should become an endemic, background virus like influenza, but we have no assurance that we are done with surges or new variants.”
Last Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced 49 more deaths statewide tied to the virus, including 10 Park County residents.
That included six men and four women, raising the number of county residents whose deaths are linked to the virus to 98. Of those, 16 were residents of long term care centers.
Statewide, there have been 1,347 deaths linked to COVID-19 since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths were announced as state Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 48 on Tuesday to a total of 2,102.
In Park County, the number of active cases has continued to fall as well, dropping to just 46 active cases as reported last week by Billin. The number of hospitalizations has fallen as well from the recent peak, but is still elevated at 11 people in the county, including six at Cody Regional Health.
Other numbers are also looking positive for the future of COVID in the county. Cody’s sewage testing rate of the virus has gone down, and the rate of COVID tests coming back positive has fallen to 5.5% after being as high as above 20% within the last couple of months.
To date, 40,899 tests have been done in Park County.
Vaccines
FEMA volunteers are set up at the Rec Center noon-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccines are still being offered free of charge and no appointments are necessary.
