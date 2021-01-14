Family of 16-year-old Layla Sizemore is asking for help from people in the region as they look to find Sizemore, who as last in the Cody, Powell area according to a Facebook post and has been missing since Sunday.
The Park County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday she is still missing. A spokesperson said foul play is not suspected.
To share information call or text (307) 272-5608.
