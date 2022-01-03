If there is one lesson that can be learned from Joey Darrah being named the new circuit court judge in Park County, it’s that if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
“Maybe I applied enough to show I deserve it,” he said.
Darrah has entered his name to be considered for a handful of judgeships throughout Wyoming during the last decade. He said with nearly every rejection that came his way, he also received feedback saying he wasn’t off-base by applying and should continue trying to be a magistrate.
“The input motivated me,” he said.
Also fueling him is his belief that rising to the level of judge is “the pinnacle of a career.”
“A lot of attorneys don’t feel that way, but I think it says a lot to be appointed,” he said.
In November, Gov. Mark Gordon selected Darrah, 60, to replace Bruce Waters as circuit court judge. He earned the job through a video conference interview, having tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was supposed to meet with the governor in Cheyenne.
“Gordon didn’t consider it a disadvantage,” Darrah remembered. “He thanked me for getting a test and letting him know I tested positive. He thought it was a good courtesy.”
Gordon told Darrah he remembered him from when he applied to replace Fremont County District Court Judge Norman Young in 2019.
Although it was a dream come true for Darrah, he said this achievement was quickly replaced by the harsh realization he would have to find a new home for his clients and many ongoing cases. He said there aren’t enough attorneys in the area to fill the void. Sitting in his law office in Powell are 50 tons of files and 20-40 boxes for one single client.
“It’s been pretty chaotic,” he said. “It’s the part I’ve never thought about. I’ll miss my clients.”
Darrah admits the job will involve a steep learning curve, as criminal cases – the most common case to be heard in circuit court – are his area of least expertise. During one hearing held in mid-December, he asked the attorneys nearly as many questions as they did to the witnesses.
But he has taken part in more than 240 jury trials while practicing law in all but three Wyoming counties, as well as making about 20 appearances before the Wyoming Supreme Court. He also has experience filling in as a Park County district court commissioner, presiding over emergency mental health holds and juvenile cases, and was a hearing officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, handling disputes between the parents of children with special needs and school districts.
Darrah attended the University of Wyoming for his undergraduate education, earning a double major in political science and administration of justice. He also got his Masters from UW in public administration before attending law school at the University of Western Michigan in Lansing.
“I think I understand a lot of the law,” he said. “Maybe not all of the nuances as I would in a civil case, but I don’t think I’ll have any issues with it.”
Darrah said he has always done all his own legal research and typing and doesn’t mind educating himself a little more. He said his main goal is to be fair and protect the constitutional rights of all parties that come before him.
“There’s not a judge out there that knows everything about the law,” he said. “You have to learn. I think that’s something fundamental to the position.”
Learning and exposing himself to new roles are a pursuit Darrah has continued throughout his life. He served as a program consultant for the Wyoming Commission on Aging, administering Federal Older Americans Act programs statewide. He has also been actively involved with the Powell Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years, serving as fire chief from 2006-2015.
As an attorney he has handled many business lawsuits and litigation matters, as well as defended individuals accused of criminal Wyoming Game and Fish violations.
Darrah said he is pleased with the technological changes that have occurred over the last few years within Wyoming’s court system that have allowed court hearings to be held over computer monitors and telephones, making it easier for attorneys and judges to attend more hearings, and thus better serve defendants. He hopes to have more court files submitted electronically in the future in order to save paper, and hopes to move files occupying an entire room at the Park County annex building in Powell to an off-site location so that jurors can use that room and have private space while serving on trials.
As circuit court judge, Darrah will preside over all misdemeanor cases, felony cases in their early stages, family violence charges, protection order requests and civil cases involving less than $50,000 in dispute. He will work at the Park County Courthouse in Cody four days a week and at the annex building in Powell one day.
Darrah’s father, Joseph Darrah, was a longtime local attorney and served as Park County attorney from 1975-83. He died in 2013, but what he would have likely said if he had been alive to see his son’s appointment, Darrah said, is something he has reflected on most since his appointment.
“A few people told me Dad would be really proud,” he said. “That’s the thing that means the most when people have said that. That’s really meaningful and means probably more than anything.”
