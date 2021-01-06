The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is gearing up to start another executive director search.
Board of trustees chairman Bill Shiebler of Alta said Wednesday director Peter Seibert will leave in mid-February.
Shiebler said Seibert was moving back east for family reasons. He is slated to be the director of the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia.
His last day at the Center is February 12.
“He did a great job,” Shiebler said. “He’s a very talented guy, and he did a good job with a lot of issues, particularly this year. We came through it better than most.”
Seibert said in a release he and his wife are excited to be closer to family.
“Our family is very sad to be leaving Cody and the many friends that we have here,” he said. “Returning to Pennsylvania is important for us at this time for family reasons and we leave behind fond memories of this community.”
Shiebler said he was working to get trustees together to begin the succession plan, which includes appointing an interim director and starting the search for a new director.
Lynn Rodgers, head of the museum’s finance department, filled in as interim during the search for Seibert in 2018 and Shiebler said she would be a possibility again, although they hadn’t yet had a discussion about it.
Whoever takes over as interim, Shiebler said the museum is in good hands thanks to the trustees who support it and the many local volunteers who assist in the diverse array of programming opportunities the center is known for.
“The mission will go on, there’s no stumbles or anything here,” he said. “Programs will go on and that’s mostly because of our volunteers.”
Seibert took over as executive director in 2018, coming from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation of Virginia where he was executive director of the Education, Research and Historical Interpretation Division.
He replaced former executive director Bruce Eldredge.
Shiebler said as with the last search, the Center would not rush.
“We’ll be deliberative because it’s a very important position,” he said. “We want to make the right choice.”
